TBR Tire Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global TBR Tire Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global TBR Tire Market

A radial tire or a radial-ply tire is a specific type of vehicle tire where the cord plies are designed radially or at right angles to the direct of travel from the center of the tire. These tires are widely adopted in the two-wheelers and also in the passenger cars. However, the adoption of radial tires is increasing rapidly in other countries and is gaining momentum in India. The radial tires have better life, and better ride quality and fuel efficiency thereby making them a popular choice among end-users.

The main trend witnessed by the TBR Tire market in India is the immense investments by local as well as global players in the country. The increased adoption of radial tires in trucks and buses, especially by the OEMs, has led to increased demand for TBR tires in the country. The main factor that is driving the demand in the TBR Tire market is the improved durability of the tires and the improved safety facilitated by them. Radial tires generate less heat compared to BIAS tires and, hence, last longer. These tires also tend to have fewer punctures over time and, hence, are highly durable.

The global TBR Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TBR Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TBR Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820330-global-tbr-tire-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Maxxis

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rim Diameter (<20 inch)

Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch)

Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch)

Others

Segment by Application

Trucks

Bus

Others

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820330-global-tbr-tire-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 TBR Tire Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of TBR Tire

1.2 TBR Tire Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global TBR Tire Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rim Diameter (<20 inch)

Major Manufacturers

Figure Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch) Product Picture

Table Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch) Major Manufacturers

Figure Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch) Product Picture

Table Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch) Major Manufacturers

Figure Others Product Picture

Table Others Major Manufacturers

Table Global TBR Tire Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global TBR Tire Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Trucks

Figure Bus

Figure Others

Table TBR Tire Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Japan TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2025)

Figure Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) (2014-2025)

Table Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Table Global TBR Tire Production Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure TBR Tire Production Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Table Global TBR Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Market TBR Tire Average Price (USD/MT) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure Global Market TBR Tire Average Price (USD/MT) of Key Manufacturers in 2018

Table Manufacturers TBR Tire Production Sites and Area Served

Table Manufacturers TBR Tire Product Types

Figure TBR Tire Market Share of Top 5 Manufacturers

Figure TBR Tire Market Share of Top 10 Manufacturers

Table Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) by Region (2014-2019)

Table Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Figure Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Figure Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region in 2018

Table Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) by Region (2014-2019)

Table Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region in 2018

Figure Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) Growth Rate (2014-2019)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.