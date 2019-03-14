TBR Tire Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023
Introduction
Global TBR Tire Market
A radial tire or a radial-ply tire is a specific type of vehicle tire where the cord plies are designed radially or at right angles to the direct of travel from the center of the tire. These tires are widely adopted in the two-wheelers and also in the passenger cars. However, the adoption of radial tires is increasing rapidly in other countries and is gaining momentum in India. The radial tires have better life, and better ride quality and fuel efficiency thereby making them a popular choice among end-users.
The main trend witnessed by the TBR Tire market in India is the immense investments by local as well as global players in the country. The increased adoption of radial tires in trucks and buses, especially by the OEMs, has led to increased demand for TBR tires in the country. The main factor that is driving the demand in the TBR Tire market is the improved durability of the tires and the improved safety facilitated by them. Radial tires generate less heat compared to BIAS tires and, hence, last longer. These tires also tend to have fewer punctures over time and, hence, are highly durable.
The global TBR Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on TBR Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TBR Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bridgestone
Michelin
Goodyear
Continental
Pirelli
Hankook
Maxxis
...
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rim Diameter (<20 inch)
Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch)
Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch)
Others
Segment by Application
Trucks
Bus
Others
Table of Contents
1 TBR Tire Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of TBR Tire
1.2 TBR Tire Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global TBR Tire Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Rim Diameter (<20 inch)
Major Manufacturers
Figure Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch) Product Picture
Table Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch) Major Manufacturers
Figure Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch) Product Picture
Table Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch) Major Manufacturers
Figure Others Product Picture
Table Others Major Manufacturers
Table Global TBR Tire Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global TBR Tire Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Trucks
Figure Bus
Figure Others
Table TBR Tire Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Figure North America TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Europe TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure China TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Japan TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2025)
Figure Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) (2014-2025)
Table Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Table Global TBR Tire Production Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Figure TBR Tire Production Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Table Global TBR Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Market TBR Tire Average Price (USD/MT) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Figure Global Market TBR Tire Average Price (USD/MT) of Key Manufacturers in 2018
Table Manufacturers TBR Tire Production Sites and Area Served
Table Manufacturers TBR Tire Product Types
Figure TBR Tire Market Share of Top 5 Manufacturers
Figure TBR Tire Market Share of Top 10 Manufacturers
Table Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) by Region (2014-2019)
Table Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region (2014-2019)
Figure Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region (2014-2019)
Figure Global TBR Tire Production Market Share by Region in 2018
Table Global TBR Tire Revenue (Million USD) by Region (2014-2019)
Table Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2014-2019)
Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2014-2019)
Figure Global TBR Tire Revenue Market Share by Region in 2018
Figure Global TBR Tire Production (K MT) Growth Rate (2014-2019)
