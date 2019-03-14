Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Wood Charcoal Market 2019 Major Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Wood Charcoal Market 2019

PUNE, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Charcoal Market 2019 


Description: 


Charcoal is a wood fuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur–free, as such it is ideal fuel for BBQ in towns and cities. 
Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016. 
Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA. 
Global Wood Charcoal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wood Charcoal.

This report researches the worldwide Wood Charcoal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global Wood Charcoal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
Kingsford 
Royal Oak 
Duraflame 
Fire & Flavor 
Cooks International 
Fogo Charcoal 
Two Trees Products 
Kamodo Joe 
Saint Louis Charcoal Company 
B&B Charcoal 
The Original Charcoal Company 
The Charcoal Supply Company

Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Type 
Charcoal Briquets 
Charcoal Lump 
Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Application 
Household 
Commercial Restaurant

Wood Charcoal Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

Wood Charcoal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global Wood Charcoal Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Wood Charcoal Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Wood Charcoal Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Charcoal Briquets 
1.4.3 Charcoal Lump 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Wood Charcoal Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Household 
1.5.3 Commercial Restaurant 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

 ……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 Kingsford 
8.1.1 Kingsford Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.1.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 Royal Oak 
8.2.1 Royal Oak Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.2.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Duraflame 
8.3.1 Duraflame Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.3.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 Fire & Flavor 
8.4.1 Fire & Flavor Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.4.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 Cooks International 
8.5.1 Cooks International Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.5.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.6 Fogo Charcoal 
8.6.1 Fogo Charcoal Company Details 
8.6.2 Company Description 
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.6.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.7 Two Trees Products 
8.7.1 Two Trees Products Company Details 
8.7.2 Company Description 
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.7.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.8 Kamodo Joe 
8.8.1 Kamodo Joe Company Details 
8.8.2 Company Description 
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.8.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.9 Saint Louis Charcoal Company 
8.9.1 Saint Louis Charcoal Company Company Details 
8.9.2 Company Description 
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.9.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.10 B&B Charcoal 
8.10.1 B&B Charcoal Company Details 
8.10.2 Company Description 
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal 
8.10.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description 
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.11 The Original Charcoal Company 
8.12 The Charcoal Supply Company

Continued…..

