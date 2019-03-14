Global Wood Charcoal Market 2019 Major Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Segmentation Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wood Charcoal – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
PUNE, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Charcoal Market 2019
Description:
Charcoal is a wood fuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur–free, as such it is ideal fuel for BBQ in towns and cities.
Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016.
Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA.
Global Wood Charcoal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wood Charcoal.
This report researches the worldwide Wood Charcoal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Wood Charcoal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kingsford
Royal Oak
Duraflame
Fire & Flavor
Cooks International
Fogo Charcoal
Two Trees Products
Kamodo Joe
Saint Louis Charcoal Company
B&B Charcoal
The Original Charcoal Company
The Charcoal Supply Company
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822536-global-wood-charcoal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Type
Charcoal Briquets
Charcoal Lump
Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Application
Household
Commercial Restaurant
Wood Charcoal Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Wood Charcoal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3822536-global-wood-charcoal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Global Wood Charcoal Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Charcoal Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wood Charcoal Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Charcoal Briquets
1.4.3 Charcoal Lump
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wood Charcoal Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial Restaurant
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Kingsford
8.1.1 Kingsford Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.1.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Royal Oak
8.2.1 Royal Oak Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.2.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Duraflame
8.3.1 Duraflame Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.3.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Fire & Flavor
8.4.1 Fire & Flavor Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.4.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Cooks International
8.5.1 Cooks International Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.5.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Fogo Charcoal
8.6.1 Fogo Charcoal Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.6.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Two Trees Products
8.7.1 Two Trees Products Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.7.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Kamodo Joe
8.8.1 Kamodo Joe Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.8.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Saint Louis Charcoal Company
8.9.1 Saint Louis Charcoal Company Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.9.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 B&B Charcoal
8.10.1 B&B Charcoal Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wood Charcoal
8.10.4 Wood Charcoal Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 The Original Charcoal Company
8.12 The Charcoal Supply Company
Continued…..
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3822536
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.