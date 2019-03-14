Research Report Explores the Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment Market 2019-2025

“Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Seismic systems are primary equipment used by oil and gas companies for exploration.

The primary purpose of the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment is concentrated in the upstream oil and gas sector. Seismic surveys have helped several E&P companies to get the exact dimensions of the reservoir, which helps the firms to drill a well at the position that is best suited to strike a productive well. Also, the growing implementation of 3D and 4D seismic survey technologies have drastically increased the drilling and exploration activities across the globe.

The global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SeaBird Exploration

PGS

PLCS

ION

Wireless Seismic

Guralp Systems

Cray

ESG Solutions

Panasonic

Schlumberger WesternGeco

Agile Seismic

Breckenridge Geophysical

Bulroc

Dawson Geophysical

CGG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seimometer

Data Acquisition Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions

1.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Seimometer

1.2.3 Data Acquisition Devices

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Gas Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Size

1.5.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Forecast

11.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………................

