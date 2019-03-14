Mica Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Mica Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Mica Market
The mica group of sheet silicate minerals includes several closely related minerals with nearly perfect crystal structure. It is basically a mineral name for a group of minerals that are physically and chemically similar. It is stable upon exposure to electricity, light, moisture, and extreme temperature.
It acts as a filler & extender, provides smooth consistency, improved workability of the compound, and provides resistance to cracking. Furthermore, mica is used in paint industry as a pigment extender to facilitate suspension, prevent shrinkage, reduce chalking, and increase the resistance of the paint film.
The global Mica market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Mica volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mica market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company
Daruka Minerals
Mica Manufacturing
The Premier Mica Company
USAMICA
BASF Catalysts
Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.
Santa Fe Gold Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By form type
Natural
Synthetic
By grade
Ground Mica
Sheet Mica
Built-Up Mica
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Electronics
Construction
Cosmetics
Others
Table of Contents
1 Mica Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mica
1.2 Mica Segment By form type
1.2.1 Global Mica Production Growth Rate Comparison By form type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthetic
1.3 Mica Segment by Application
1.3.1 Mica Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Mica Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Mica Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Mica Market Size
1.5.1 Global Mica Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Mica Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Mica Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Mica Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Mica Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Mica Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Mica Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Mica Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Mica Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Mica Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………..
11 Global Mica Market Forecast
11.1 Global Mica Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Mica Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Mica Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Mica Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Mica Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Mica Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Mica Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Mica Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Mica Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Mica Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Mica Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Mica Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Mica Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Mica Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Mica Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Mica Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
……………
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Mica
Table Global Mica Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Mica Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Natural Product Picture
Table Natural Major Manufacturers
Figure Synthetic Product Picture
Table Synthetic Major Manufacturers
