Manganese Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Manganese Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Manganese Market

Manganese is a chemical element with symbol Mn and atomic number 25. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron. Manganese is a metal with important industrial metal alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.

The global Manganese market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Manganese volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manganese market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (South Africa)

Anglo American plc (UK)

Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa)

Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

ERACHEM Comilog Inc. (USA)

Eramet SA (France)

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK)

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia)

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

MaxTech Ventures Inc. (Canada)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

MOIL Limited (India)

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia)

Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan)

OM Holdings Limited (Singapore)

South32 Limited (Australia)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tronox Limited (USA)

Vale S.A. (Brazil)

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

Electrolytic Manganese

Segment by Application

Steel

Batteries

Others

Table of Contents

1 Manganese Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manganese

1.2 Manganese Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Manganese Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

1.2.3 Electrolytic Manganese

1.3 Manganese Segment by Application

1.3.1 Manganese Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Steel

1.3.3 Batteries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Manganese Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Manganese Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Manganese Market Size

1.5.1 Global Manganese Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Manganese Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Manganese Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Manganese Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Manganese Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Manganese Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Manganese Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Manganese Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Manganese Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Manganese Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………….

11 Global Manganese Market Forecast

11.1 Global Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Manganese Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Manganese Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Manganese Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Manganese Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Manganese Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Manganese Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Manganese Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Manganese Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Manganese Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Manganese Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Manganese Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Manganese

Table Global Manganese Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Manganese Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others) Product Picture

Table Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others) Major Manufacturers

Figure Electrolytic Manganese Product Picture

Table Electrolytic Manganese Major Manufacturers





