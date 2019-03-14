WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Organic Cereals: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2026”.

Organic Cereals Industry 2019

The global Organic Cereals Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2026. In 2018, the breakfast cereal segment accounted for the highest Organic Cereals market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Organic Cereals market revenue in 2018.

The obese and geriatric population is increasing worldwide, promoting the growth of the Organic Cereals market. The sedentary lifestyle is encouraging consumers to adopt organic cereals to stay healthy, and gain necessary nutrients. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, rising awareness about health benefits of organic cereals, and growing presence of fitness centres further foster the Organic Cereals market growth. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others have increased significantly in the developed economies in past few years. Increasing incidences of health disorders have resulted in increased awareness regarding healthy eating habits. Health and fitness consciousness has also increased among consumers in countries such as China and India due to improving lifestyle and changing food habits. Consumers are more aware regarding their nutritional intake, and benefits of organic products, thereby accelerating the Organic Cereals market growth. Leading players in the market are also taking initiatives to increase awareness among consumers through health subscription and other marketing campaigns.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Organic Cereals market share in terms of revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the global Organic Cereals market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing health awareness has increased the adoption of Organic Cereals market growth in the region. The increasing awareness regarding wholesome living coupled with sedentary lifestyle of consumers drives the Organic Cereals market growth. The growing middle-aged and elderly population accounts for more than half of organic food in China.

The well-known companies profiled in the Organic Cereals market report include Kellogg Co., Cereal Partners Worldwide, General Mills, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kroger Co, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Medifast, Inc., and EcoFarms (India) Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

