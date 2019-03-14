Luxury Fashion Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Fashion Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Fashion Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A luxury good (or upmarket good) is a good for which demand increases more than proportionally as income rises, and is a contrast to a “necessity good”, where demand increases proportionally less than income. Luxury goods are often synonymous with superior goods and Veblen goods.
The three dominant trends in the global luxury goods market are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products. Examples include LVMH, Richemont, and Kering, which dominate the market in areas ranging from luxury drinks to fashion and cosmetics.
The global Luxury Fashion market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Fashion market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Fashion in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Fashion in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Fashion market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Fashion market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Louis Vuitton
Hermès
Gucci
Chanel
Rolex
Cartier
Prada
Burberry
Michael Kors
Tiffany
Zara
Dolce & Gabbana
Market size by Product
by Type
Clothing
Footwear
Accessories
by Distribution Channel
Monobrand Stores
Department Stores
Specialty Stores
Multi Brand Boutiques
E-Commerce
Airport
Market size by End User
Male
Female
Children
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Fashion Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Fashion Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Clothing
1.4.3 Footwear
1.4.4 Accessories
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luxury Fashion Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Male
1.5.3 Female
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Fashion Market Size
2.1.1 Global Luxury Fashion Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Luxury Fashion Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Luxury Fashion Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Luxury Fashion Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Luxury Fashion Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Louis Vuitton
11.1.1 Louis Vuitton Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Louis Vuitton Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Louis Vuitton Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.1.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development
11.2 Hermès
11.2.1 Hermès Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Hermès Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Hermès Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.2.5 Hermès Recent Development
11.3 Gucci
11.3.1 Gucci Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Gucci Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Gucci Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.3.5 Gucci Recent Development
11.4 Chanel
11.4.1 Chanel Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Chanel Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Chanel Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.4.5 Chanel Recent Development
11.5 Rolex
11.5.1 Rolex Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Rolex Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Rolex Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.5.5 Rolex Recent Development
11.6 Cartier
11.6.1 Cartier Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Cartier Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Cartier Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.6.5 Cartier Recent Development
11.7 Prada
11.7.1 Prada Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Prada Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Prada Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.7.5 Prada Recent Development
11.8 Burberry
11.8.1 Burberry Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Burberry Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Burberry Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.8.5 Burberry Recent Development
11.9 Michael Kors
11.9.1 Michael Kors Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Michael Kors Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Michael Kors Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.9.5 Michael Kors Recent Development
11.10 Tiffany
11.10.1 Tiffany Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Tiffany Luxury Fashion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Tiffany Luxury Fashion Products Offered
11.10.5 Tiffany Recent Development
11.11 Zara
11.12 Dolce & Gabbana
Continued….
