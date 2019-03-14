Luxury Fashion Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Fashion Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Fashion Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Fashion Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A luxury good (or upmarket good) is a good for which demand increases more than proportionally as income rises, and is a contrast to a “necessity good”, where demand increases proportionally less than income. Luxury goods are often synonymous with superior goods and Veblen goods.

The three dominant trends in the global luxury goods market are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products. Examples include LVMH, Richemont, and Kering, which dominate the market in areas ranging from luxury drinks to fashion and cosmetics.

The global Luxury Fashion market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Fashion market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Fashion in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Fashion in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Fashion market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Fashion market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Louis Vuitton

Hermès

Gucci

Chanel

Rolex

Cartier

Prada

Burberry

Michael Kors

Tiffany

Zara

Dolce & Gabbana

Market size by Product

by Type

Clothing

Footwear

Accessories

by Distribution Channel

Monobrand Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Boutiques

E-Commerce

Airport

Market size by End User

Male

Female

Children

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

