Outdoor Apparel Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Outdoor Apparel Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Outdoor Apparel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Apparel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Apparel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Apparel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Arc’teryx
The North Face
Salewa
BLACKYAK
Marmot
Mountain Hardwear
Mammut
VAUDE
Columbia
Lafuma
AIGLE
Lowe Alpine
Kailas
Skogstad
Jack Wolfskin
Fjallraven
NORTHLAND
Atunas
Ozark
Market size by Product
Professional Sport
General
Market size by End User
For Men
For Women
For Kids
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
