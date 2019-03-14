Dies, Jigs, And Tools Market, Fixtures Manufacturing Market, Segments, Size, Forecasts, Opportunities, Strategies

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s report shows that the global dies, jigs and tools market global opportunities and strategies, grow to nearly $89 billion in 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s report shows that the global dies, jigs and tools market (including fixture manufacturing) will grow to nearly $89 billion in 2023, at an annual rate of more than 9%.

The report covers the tool and die manufacturing and die set, jig, and fixture manufacturing markets. The global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market is split by segments in the report - Stamping and Other Tools, Jigs And Fixtures, and Dies. The stamping and other tools segment will grow at the fastest rate, at more than 9.5% a year to 2023, followed by the dies segment with an annual growth rate of around 9%. Jigs and fixtures will be the slowest growing segment, at a little over 8% annual growth.

Tool and die designs, and jigs & fixtures and dies are widely used in the transportation, electronics and plastic products manufacturing industries.

Asia Pacific’s jigs & fixtures and dies market was the largest in the world in 2018, accounting for more than 45% of the global total, worth nearly $26 billion, followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions.

The top five competitors in the tool and die manufacturing and die set, jig, and fixture manufacturing markets were Kennametal, Inc., MISUMI Group INC., Roto-Die Company, Inc., ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH and Midway Rotary Die Sloutions. Kennametal, Inc. was the largest competitor in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market in 2018.

Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Global Market Opportunities And Strategies is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tool and die manufacturing market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the tool and die manufacturing market market, tool and die manufacturing market segments and geographies, tool and die manufacturing market trends, Jigs Market drivers, Jigs Market restraints, tool and die manufacturing market leading competitors’ revenues, and profiles. The report covers market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Global Market Opportunities And Strategies from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global dies, jigs and other tools market, stamping and other tools market, jigs and fixtures market, dies market

Data Segmentations: Dies, jigs and other tools market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (dies, jigs and fixtures, stamping and other tools) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market Organizations Covered: Allmatic-Jakob Spannsysteme Gmbh, Kennametal, Inc, Midway Rotary Die Solutions, Misumi Group Inc and Roto-Die Company, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Per capita average dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market expenditure, global and by country; global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market patents; dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Manufacturing Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for tool and die design, jigs and other tools manufacturing companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include companies investing in automation technologies to reduce production time, and Midway Rotary Die Solutions’ growth strategy which aims at expanding its business through offering a broad cutting dies product portfolio to its customers.

Opportunities for Dies, Jigs and Other Tools sector companies: The report reveals where the global dies, jigs and other tools industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 180

Number of Figures: 68

Number of Tables: 78

