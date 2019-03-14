Global Ride Sharing Market Trends, Past and Future Statistics, Forecast to 2025

Global Ride Sharing Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822517-global-ride-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The market concentration rate of Ride Sharing is high. Though there are many small players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 79.04% of the global market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Ride Sharing market size was 24400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Lyft

Fasten

Haxi

Via

Didi Chuxing

Ola Cabs

Grab

Go-Jek

BlaBlaCar

myTaxi

Dida Chuxing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Application, split into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ride Sharing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822517-global-ride-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC Terminal

1.4.3 Mobile Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Age 18-24

1.5.3 Age 25-34

1.5.4 Age 35-44

1.5.5 Age 45-54

1.5.6 Age 55-64

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ride Sharing Market Size

2.2 Ride Sharing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ride Sharing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ride Sharing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ride Sharing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ride Sharing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ride Sharing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Ride Sharing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ride Sharing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ride Sharing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ride Sharing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Ride Sharing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Ride Sharing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Application

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Uber

12.1.1 Uber Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.1.4 Uber Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Uber Recent Development

12.2 Lyft

12.2.1 Lyft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.2.4 Lyft Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Lyft Recent Development

12.3 Fasten

12.3.1 Fasten Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.3.4 Fasten Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fasten Recent Development

12.4 Haxi

12.4.1 Haxi Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.4.4 Haxi Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Haxi Recent Development

12.5 Via

12.5.1 Via Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.5.4 Via Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Via Recent Development

12.6 Didi Chuxing

12.6.1 Didi Chuxing Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.6.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Development

12.7 Ola Cabs

12.7.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.7.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development

12.8 Grab

12.8.1 Grab Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.8.4 Grab Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Grab Recent Development

12.9 Go-Jek

12.9.1 Go-Jek Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.9.4 Go-Jek Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Go-Jek Recent Development

12.10 BlaBlaCar

12.10.1 BlaBlaCar Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ride Sharing Introduction

12.10.4 BlaBlaCar Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 BlaBlaCar Recent Development

12.11 myTaxi

12.12 Dida Chuxing

………………………………..

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.