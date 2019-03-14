Mary Kay Irving of Boulder Center for Health & Nutrition to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As traditional medicine has become more and more specialized, this specialization has affected psychiatry and psychotherapy as well. Traditional therapists assume emotional issues are emotionally-based, but we are holistic beings: we have a physical, mental, psychological, emotional and spiritual self, and they all go together. There are a host of fundamental things we can address–diet, exercise, sleeping, breathing–before we start telling someone our vulnerable life story and taking expensive psychiatric medications with side effects.

Mary Kay Irving is the founder of the Boulder Center for Health & Nutrition, where she supports professional women seeking to create a healthier, happier life. A licensed clinical social worker, nutrition therapist and trauma therapist, Irving offers a unique and fully integrative approach at the intersection of physical, mental and spiritual health.

“Sometimes just changing dietary style or incorporating some relaxed breathing exercises, meditation practices or addressing sleep hygiene or stress management techniques, can go a long way,” says Irving. “Some people just come in wanting nutritional changes and some wanting just the traditional mental health. My job is to approach both with a holistic view and begin to educate and support them in making lifestyle changes.”

Boulder Center for Health & Nutrition is an evolution of Mary Kay’s private practice as a trauma-based psychotherapist. In 2006, she experienced some serious health challenges of her own. Thought she would survive breast cancer, at the end of the treatment, she went into a very deep, dark depression. Then family members died, and her town had a tornado and the housing market crashed. The evidence-based therapies she’d relied on herself no longer seemed to work, nor did antidepressants.

That’s when Irving sought out integrative health specialists on the cutting edge looking for nutritional supplementation and other underlying causes to help with the depression. In the end, Irving discovered the true source of her issues: sugar. Inspired by Gary Taubes, a respected health research scientist and author of The Case Against Sugar, Irving made the suggested changes to eating, eliminating all processed and added sugars, and replaced them with healthy fats. Within two weeks, her mood had shifted, her energy had improved, and her brain fog cleared up.

“I was blown away,” says Irving. “After a lifetime struggle with depression, it was like this was missing information that was not talked about in the mental health community. In all of my years as a therapist using nutritional support was not something we're trained as therapists to do and many therapists are missing it. So I went back to school to study nutrition and now I combine the two, both the mental health and nutrition and lifestyle changes to help people.”

According to Irving, our bodies have not evolved to eat that much sugar. Our diets should include more nutrient-dense and rich vegetables, more leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli; not processed sugary carbs. And, importantly, healthy fat is not the enemy.

Irving suggests the ketogenic diet for many people. The ketogenic diet is a style of eating designed to put the body into a metabolic state of ketosis. The body is in ketosis when it's utilizing the by products of burning fat, called ketones for energy.

“Our body is basically a hybrid car,” says Irving. “We can use two different energy sources. We can use glucose, or sugar, which is what the majority of Americans are eating, this high-carb processed food diets with heavy amounts of sugar in it. Ketones burn fat as an alternative pathway, it's very clean burning. It doesn't result in the oxidative stress and inflammation that burning glucose does. People call it a fad but so many people are reversing their health conditions and losing weight. It's helpful in supporting cancer treatments and even in helping the body to reverse and recover from diabetes, according to research by Dr. Sarah Hallberg.

“My desire is to reach as many people as possible and get more people and more therapists feeling comfortable, familiar, and trained in the questions they could be asking and how they could be better help clients who don't seem to be getting better,” says Irving.

For more information on Boulder Center for Health & Nutrition, visit www.bouldercenterforhealthandnutrition.com



