Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019

Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market

Gourmet ice cream can be defined as a high-quality premium frozen dessert. It is low in fat but high in sugar when compared to regular ice creams. Gourmet ice cream can be categorized into three product types primarily: Gelato, sorbet, and frozen custard. Besides, they can be also used as flavoring additives in cakes, pancakes, bread, doughs, and confectionery. The Global gourmet ice cream market is moderately concentrated based on production and consumption in various countries.

The increasing demand for premium products is identified as one of the key trends behind the growth of the gourmet ice cream market. The rising disposable incomes of the consumers, the rising standard of living, and the growing health consciousness of the consumers has influenced the consumer’s demand for premium and gourmet ice cream items due to their higher quality, specific origin, fine flavors, and exotic and ethically sourced ingredients. The vendors in the gourmet ice cream market are incorporating newer flavors and ethnic ingredients and are also manufacturing ice cream products with reduced sugarand fat levels to cater to the elite customers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amorino

Gelato Italia

Nestlé

R&R Ice Cream

Unilever

American Classic Icecream (ACI)

Braum’s

Morelli’s Gelato

Papitto Gelato

Vadilal Group

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the gourmet ice cream market and this will be mainly influenced by the increasing number of gelaterias and premium ice cream parlors all over Europe. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes of people in this region will also contribute to the growth of this market.

The global Gourmet Ice Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gourmet Ice Cream volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gourmet Ice Cream market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gelato

Sorbet

Frozen Custard

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

