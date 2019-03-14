IBS Software helps Nippon Cargo Airlines regenerate to fully digitized air cargo business

NCA scales new heights of usability, productivity and competitiveness with latest version of iCargo Solution

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), the first airline that implemented IBS Software’s (IBS) iCargo, the airline Cargo Management solution in 2008, has successfully upgraded to the latest version of the product. This shift will fully digitalize the cargo management processes across NCA’s network. NCA is now fully ready to do business in e-AWB and can better strategize business operations for enhanced revenue generation and customer service with integrated analytics tools in Software as a Service (SaaS) model, hosted in IBS’ private cloud.

The iCargo upgrade at NCA is a key achievement for IBS Software and the iCargo team as the go-live underscores the confidence that NCA placed on the iCargo product and the capability of IBS to deliver to commitments within time and budget. The application go-live also saw a total revamp of the Data Center operations to support and provide a fully SaaS model of operation.

Keita Sataka, Senior Executive Managing Director, NCA says, “Technology today is far advanced than what it used to be 10 years ago. Today, technology is so intricately weaved into our business fabric that it is all the more important that we choose the right technology partners to support our business with their business solutions. We found that business partner many years ago in IBS Software and our decision has been proven right many times over the past 10 years of our partnership. We look forward to leveraging the many benefits of the iCargo solution and also to work with the extensive customer community to adopt best practices and innovation”

Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software points out, “The iCargo go-live following the implementation of the latest version of iCargo at NCA is a significant milestone for IBS and the Cargo & Logistics Line of Business. For us, NCA holds a special place in our hearts and minds, being the launch customer of iCargo back in 2008. NCA’s upgrade to the latest version of the iCargo product reiterates the trust that NCA have placed on the capability of the product and IBS.”



