CARE and F.A.O. Schwarz celebrate women with an in-store performance by RAT at the iconic toy store.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rita Angela Taylor, also known as RAT , brought her flash mob to FAO Schwarz in Rockefeller Center today to celebrate International Women's Day. The 11-year-old-singer/actress and CARE ambassador also released a song she co-wrote. "For My Girls," is a fun look at all the things a girl could be. RAT recently visited girls her age in Peru, along with CARE and performed the song after telling the girls they can be anything they dream of.CARE AND WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENTWomen and girls make up the majority of the 1.4 billion people living in extreme poverty. At CARE, we are committed to ending poverty — by attacking its root causes, not only its consequences.In practice, this means that we can’t just build a school — we must ensure girls’ rights to education. It means not only providing HIV and reproductive health information, counseling and testing, but also fighting for every individual’s right to be free from abuse or violence.CARE is committed to uncovering and transforming the political, social and economic relationships at the heart of poverty — our work to improve the health and well-being of women and girls is critical to that fight.ABOUT RATBy the age of five, RAT became a much sought-after print model. She was featured in many J.C. Penny, Metro PC, and McDonald’s ads. Soon afterward she landed guest appearances on Nickelodeon opposite Ariana Grande. She's a child musical prodigy with an undeniable voice and prodigious at multiple instruments (keys, guitar, ukulele and more). She's currently managed by famed talent manager Paradigm Agency's Lori Knight (Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Mia Frampton and Floriana Lima). RAT is currently a recurring guest star on the hit TV Land show TEACHERS.RAT QUOTE ABOUT CARE"I’ve learned that women and girls aren’t just the faces of poverty; they are the most important part of overcoming it. When women and girls are educated and empowered, they lift up their families and their communities and help everyone to do better."



