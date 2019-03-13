Mission Harbor Celebrates One Year of Serving Santa Barbara Mental Health

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Harbor Behavioral Health is celebrating its one year anniversary of treating mental health issues in the city of Santa Barbara. The premiere outpatient treatment facility first opened its doors in March of 2018 and aims to provide high-level treatment to the community for decades to come.

First specializing in adult treatment for all issues related to mental and behavioral health care, Mission Harbor opened its specialty Adolescent Program in late 2018, which serves 12 to 17-year-olds with mental health issues. Combining multiple evidence-based therapies, the Adolescent Program sees success by combining individual therapy with family therapy to create a long-lasting path to healing and recovery.

“We are so honored to be serving Santa Barbara and surrounding communities with specialized treatment for mental health conditions,” said Dr. Melissa Flanigan, Clinical Director at Mission Harbor. “Our goals are to remove the stigma of suffering, support those in need with comprehensive and individualized care, and create a welcoming community of hope while instilling the inspiration for personal change. We are seeing progress evidenced across all areas of life: emotional, physical, social, familial, academic, and professional.”

While Santa Barbara has a thriving community, it is affected by mental health issues, including addiction. Mission Harbor has made it a priority to work with experts in the community that have been working to positively impact mental health numbers for years. Several credentialed and experienced staff have been hired in the past year, with Dr. Dustin Sanchez joining the team to add psychiatric expertise for both the adult and adolescent therapy programs.

“Our mission is to provide high quality, evidence-based psychiatric treatment for our adult and adolescent patients, including specialized psychotherapies and pharmacologic options,” said Dr. Dustin Sanchez, Medical Director. “We use the scientific literature to guide our treatment planning, and always consider each person's unique circumstances to customize treatment at the level of the individual.”

Mission Harbor believes that treating mental health starts with a simple conversation. Those who are struggling, or know someone who is struggling, can reach admissions counselor for a free and 100% confidential assessment at 805-874-5922, seven days a week.

About Mission Harbor

Mission Harbor Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health treatment facility based in Santa Barbara, CA. Their experienced staff is trained to offer the highest quality of in a flexible outpatient environment. They offer custom treatment plans that are covered by most insurance policies. Get started and meet your team today to learn how you can start a better tomorrow at https://sbtreatment.com/.





