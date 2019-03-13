Sight, Sound & Story Event Series Launches Audio Podcast

The Sight, Sound & Story audio podcast series debuts featuring acclaimed Cinematographer Bruce Logan, ASC

It’s a wealth of knowledge for anyone interested in the art and tech of filmmaking and storytelling.” — Jason Banke, "Sight, Sound & Story" Executive Producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new bi-weekly series will highlight an acclaimed editor, cinematographer, sound designers, VFX artists or content creator pulled from our decade long events; as well as our upcoming 2019 symposiums. This audio podcast will have exclusive interviews with masters like Anne V. Coates, ACE (“Lawrence of Arabia,” “The Elephant Man”), Michael Kahn, ACE (“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jurassic Park”), Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC (“Game of Thrones,” “Ray Donovan”), William Goldenberg, ACE (“The Imitation Game,” “Argo), Kelley Dixon, ACE (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”), Bruce Logan, ASC (“Star Wars: Episode I – A New Hope,” “Tron”), Dylan Tichenor, ACE (“Boogie Nights,” “There Will Be Blood”, Alan Heim, ACE (“All That Jazz,” “Network”), and Susan Morse, ACE (“Manhattan”) to name just a few. “We are very proud to make all of our content available in full audio form to go along with our existing highlight videos already on YouTube,” says Executive Producer Jason Banke. “It’s a wealth of knowledge for anyone interested in the art and tech of filmmaking and storytelling.”



You can subscribe to the Sight, Sound & Story podcast on Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/sightsoundandstory or on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/sight-sound-story/id1455528822?mt=2.

Look for new podcasts from our archives or new events on a biweekly basis. Our first episode highlights the eclectic career of Bruce Logan ASC, from his not-so-humble beginnings on “2001 A Space Odyssey” to his crowning achievement as the cinematographer on “Tron,” the first film to combine live action and computer-generated images."



About “Sight, Sound & Story” Speaker Series:

Produced by Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), Sight, Sound & Story is an ongoing high-profile speaker series that brings audiences “behind the scenes” with legends of visual storytelling. Each event will be hosted in the NYIT Auditorium on Broadway at 1871 Broadway, just footsteps from Columbus Circle and Lincoln Center. For more information go to https://www.sightsoundandstory.com/.



