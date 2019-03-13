Scrumbles Petcare launches gut friendly wet food and treats with slippery elm

The new products maintain Scrumbles ethos of focusing on gut health, with all-natural ingredients and single source protein for sensitive stomachs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrumbles is expanding their range of gut-friendly dog food with a selection of grain free wet dog food and treats.Maintaining their all-natural gut health focus, the new products incorporate tummy tonic, Slippery Elm. Each product is high in animal protein and made with natural ingredients. There are 3 single source protein options to choose from for the wet dog food lined up; 70% Chicken, Turkey or Salmon.To promote guilt-free snacking, Scrumbles have also created 2 functional treats hand baked in the UK.- Daily dental chews “Gnashers” is a vegetarian dental bone offered with active ingredients to reduce plaque and encourage dental health.- Training treats “Nibbles” have been created with calming ingredients including chamomile and lemon balm.Co-founder Aneisha Soobroyen said “We’re really proud to offer tasty food for cats and dogs that’s healthy and perfect for sensitive stomachs. It took us a little bit longer to perfect the recipes for our wet food and treats so that we could offer the same gut benefits as our dry food range but we’re delighted to now have them and we sold out at Crufts so clearly a hit with pooches and pet parents alike. We always do our best to tread lightly on the planet and are conscious to make everything in the UK but I’m really excited that the meat is all sourced from local farms and that the packaging itself for our Nibbles and Gnashers is made in the UK and fully compostable whilst providing a moisture barrier to keep the food super fresh”.The launch of the new lines will be supported with both an out of home and digital campaign.To learn more about the Scrumbles brand and its gut friendly natural pet food offering please visit https://scrumbles.co.uk



