Solar Stik®, Inc. announces Mariely Brooks in Quality Management role

Mariely "Ely" Brooks

Ely brings years of experience in manufacturing roles across many Department of Defense products, which is an ideal fit with the products Solar Stik manufactures for the military market.” — Glen Flitter, Supply Chain Manager for Solar Stik

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Stik®, Inc. has hired Mariely “Ely” Brooks to lead Configuration Management and Quality Engineering for the company. Brooks joins the Solar Stik Team after serving in multiple roles with Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida.“Ely brings years of experience in manufacturing roles across many Department of Defense products, which is an ideal fit with the products Solar Stik manufactures for the military market,” said Glen Flitter, Supply Chain Manager for Solar Stik. “She has made an immediate and positive impact on the efficiency and work flow in our production facility.”Brooks is working directly with Solar Stik’s engineers and production specialists to fine tune the Team’s manufacturing and quality assurance procedures. She is also giving attention to in-field performance of Solar Stik System components currently deployed and being used by military personnel.“Solar Stik has a one-of-a-kind culture, and I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to continue working in engineering and manufacturing in St. Augustine—a community both my husband and I love,” explained Brooks, who originally hails from Santurce, Puerto Rico. “In the few months I’ve been with the Team, I’ve really enjoyed the spirit of innovation Solar Stik brings to the portable hybrid power industry.”Brooks was recognized with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Division Brigadier General Award for exemplary support to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) Program in 2010. She also received Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems President’s Award for B-2 Aft Deck Integrated Assembly Line in 2013. Brooks is an active volunteer with St. John’s County Public Schools STEM Education program.Solar Stik is the premier manufacturer of portable hybrid power systems for military applications in the 1 to 15 kW power spectrum. It pioneered the design and manufacturing of scalable, modular system architectures used to alleviate the logistical burdens of providing power in remote, off-grid locations.Visit SolarStik.com to learn more about its products, people, and company culture. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook using @solarstik. Contact Solar Stik (media@solarstik.com or 800-793-4364) for more information.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.