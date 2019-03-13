ALMI Launches A Performance Dress Sock That Can Be Worn to the Gym

ALMI Apparel is launching a new sock, equal parts dress and performance it's designed to be worn all day, from the office to the gym

INCLINE VILLAGE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALMI is announcing the launch of the Pro-Formance Sock, a dress sock that can be worn to both the office and the gym. The sock is designed to be worn comfortably with formal shoes, and incorporates performance features so it can be worn confidently at the gym. The sock is available for pre-order through the popular crowdfunding website Kickstarter, after surpassing their initial funding goal in under 48 hours.

Typical dress socks are thin and flimsy, making them impractical to wear anywhere except for an office setting, and cheap quality dress socks tend to fall down and bunch up. The material in an average dress sock restricts air flow, leading to sweaty and uncomfortable feet over the course of a busy day in the office.

The Pro-Formance Sock is designed to solve the issues of a typical dress sock, and incorporates performance that rivals any top quality gym sock. With features including padded impact zones, anti-odor technology, and light compression throughout, the Pro-Formance Sock supports even the most elite active and professional lifestyles.

The toes and heel of the sock are designed with moisture-wicking material and breathable mesh zones, which leave feet cool and dry throughout the day.

A uniquely developed nylon blend offers light compression and optimized circulation throughout the sock, and additional compression is added to the arch area, providing support and comfort without the bulk of a typical gym sock.

The Pro-Formance Sock is made with top of the line silver technology sourced from Swiss textile innovator, HeiQ Materials, a supplier for leading activewear brands such as Patagonia. The antimicrobial material in the sock is proven to inhibit bacteria growth and fight off odor, so it can be worn to the office and gym confidently.

The athleisure market is expected to reach $83 billion by 2020, according to The NPD Group. This represents a doubling of the market since 2016. On a global scale, the growth of menswear is expected to outperform that of womenswear by 2020, as more and more men become interested in their style and appearance (Euromonitor).

"We're excited to be launching a premium athletic sock disguised as a dress sock,” said Jonas Harris, founder of ALMI and inventor of the Pro-Formance Sock, “we’re looking to redefine the men’s athleisure industry by designing apparel that can be worn both at the office and at the gym.”

"Seriously, these socks are great. Comfortable, warm, work great for all sorts of outdoor activities." said Chris Creveling, beta customer and Olympic silver medalist, "worst part about them is when I have to take them off."

The Pro-Formance Sock by ALMI is currently available for pre-order on the popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter. ALMI is offering special incentives to early supporters of the Pro-Formance Sock crowdfunding campaign, starting at $24 for a 2-pack. To learn more about the Pro-Formance Sock visit ALMIApparel.com.

About ALMI

ALMI stands for A Little More Invincible, and designs top performance wear that is both stylish and functional. In an effort to promote healthy and active lifestyles, ALMI caters to the men’s athleisure market with apparel that can be worn seamlessly from the office to the gym. Find more information at ALMIApparel.com.



