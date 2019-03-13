4 top technical vendors & OEM’s to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2019 in three weeks’ time

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2019

Microflown Avisa, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems & Patria Land Systems to present briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness in April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group will host the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference in London on the 3rd and 4th April 2019.Future land forces must prepare for high intensity conflict, where information superiority and surveillance capabilities may be challenged by an innovative enemy.To maintain a competitive edge, it is imperative for the armed forces to intimately understand the capabilities available, to enhance both combat effectiveness and survivability of the vehicle. This year’s conference will host four top technical experts from leading vendors and OEM's, Microflown Avisa, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems and Patria Land Systems, providing exclusive briefings to enhance situational awareness on the battlefield:Mr Alex Koers, Cofounder and Director at Microflown AVISA will be presenting on ‘Castle: The State of the Art Acoustic Subarray’. Topics to be discussed include:• Acoustic localization of gunshots• Sound ranging• Tracking ground vehicles• Fire controlMr Phil Froom, Business Development Lead for Navigation Systems Europe Middle East and Africa at Collins Aerospace Mission Systems will be presenting on ‘The Role of Satellite Navigation in Future Armoured Vehicle Situational Awareness’. Topics to be discussed include:• Satellite-based navigation. Still a critical part of military platform Situational Awareness• A look at the developments in Satellite-based navigation• How to best address these, ensuring low risk and high availability?• Threats, cost-effective mitigation, future proofing, and optionsMs Helena Bishop, Human Centred Design, Certified Professional for User Experience, CPUX at BAE Systems will be presenting on ‘Benefits of Ergonomics and Human Centred Design’. Topics to be discussed include:• User Interface Design and how through our HCD process, we capture user engagement• Four key steps: illustrating how an inexpensive and controlled approach can be invaluable to projects – even before they start to build a device / product• Case study: Adaptable Tactical Information Exploitation (ATIX) PrototypeMr Pasi Niemela, Chief Engineer Product Management at Patria Land Systems will be presenting on ‘Situational Awareness on the Battlefield with Indirectly Controlled Systems’. Topics to be discussed include:• Various roles of optionally manned, remote and autonomous systems• New human/machine interface possibilitiesThe event brochure with the full two-day programme and speaker line up is available to download on the website at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpress The latest registrations include Australian Army, Australian Department of Defence, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, Belgian Ministry of Defence, CMI Defence, DE&S - UK MoD, Collins Aerospace, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)- UK MoD, Escribano Mechanical and Engineering, Fraunhofer FKIE, Galleon Embedded Computing Limited, Government of Canada, Indra Sistemas S.A., lnstro Precision Limited, Leonardo, Litef Gmbh, Microflown AVISA, New Zealand Defence Force, Norwegian Armed Forces, Patria, Petards, Plasan Sasa, Pleora Technologies, Romanian Ministry of Defence, Saab AB, SCHOTT AG, Spanish Ministry of Defence, Teleplan Globe AS, Thales UK, UK MoD, Ultra Electronics - Precision Control Systems, United States Army, Vetronics Research Centre, and more.Just three weeks remain until the only conference of its kind exclusively dedicated to armoured vehicle situational awareness, delegates are advised to register soon at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpress 3rd-4th April 2019London, UKSponsors: Collins Aerospace, Galleon Embedded Computing, KME, Microflown Avisa, Observis Oy and Pleora TechnologiesFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-----------END------------About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



