CoinFabric acquired by CoinBeat, and renamed to CoinBeat Media

Just one year after being founded, CoinBeat has been acquired and is being repositioned to become the industries biggest content contributor network.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in December 2017, CoinBeat set out to be a new and innovative news publication within the ever-growing landscape of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Just a year later, CoinBeat has been acquired by CoinFabric - one of the first management consultancies in the industry.

CoinFabric started in 2015 to help Blockchain & Cryptocurrency companies to transform their ideas into agile global businesses through R&D, product & tech development, go-to-market & marketing strategies, outreach & investor relations, as well as facilitating their fundraising requirements to support growth and market access on a global scale.

As the umbrella company CoinFabric is extending its creative division to bring all CoinBeat partnerships, news distribution and community-driven content in-house through their tried and tested media techniques and accelerated distribution strategies.

The acquisition is a symbolic one for CoinFabric, as it enables them to stay true to their values, combat fake news and provide a healthier perspective of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency industry for newcomers and pros alike.

Since acquisition CoinBeat has been renamed to CoinBeat Media, and repositioned as a content contribution network offering high quality, accurate and transparent industry content, media and news from trusted contributors throughout the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency landscape.

CoinBeat Media will enlist the talents of various media contributors, partners, ambassadors, startups and tech-driven companies to accelerate the distribution of shareable, relevant and engaging content; including infographics, breaking news, thought-provoking informative pieces and a keen focus on industry education to promote adoption.

