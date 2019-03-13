Craft Beer Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Craft Beer Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Craft Beer Market: Overview

The global craft beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.76%, in value terms, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Craft Beers are produced in small breweries, using traditional methods and ingredients inspired by local taste, texture, and flavors. Moreover, it is produced in small quantity. The rising number of microbreweries across the globe produces a small amount of beer but emphasize on the quality, taste and new product innovation according to the changing palate of beer drinkers. Increasing government support for microbreweries via start-up will boost the production of craft beers in the coming years. Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the younger population to adopt healthier beverages with low alcohol content like craft beer.

Lager is projected to be the leading segment of the overall Craft Beer Product Market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market has been segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager segment dominates the global craft beer with 68.21% market share of the total craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Due to the increase in preference for lower but value based product consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the carbohydrates present in lager are beneficial for health along with other health benefits. Ale is projected to be the fastest growing craft beer market in terms of value with a CAGR over 25% for the forecast period, 2018-2025.

North America accounts for the largest share of the Global Craft Beer Market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the craft beer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world craft beer with 36.26% market share of the entire craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. Africa is projected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR over 28% throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration in South Africa. The growing consumer awareness regarding the wide selection of flavors and styles of the product is expected to be a crucial factor for market growth in the country.

Global Craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Belgium Brewing Company are the key players in manufacturing craft beer. In terms of product offerings, Boston Beer Company and D.G. Yuengling and Son are the major players in the market, providing various tastes and flavors of craft beer.

Strategic Outlook for major Industry Player

• In March 2018, D.G. Yuengling and Son have added a new beer to its craft beer product portfolio, known as Golden Pilsner, a modern pilsner crafted with the perfect balance of malt and hop for crisp, smooth refreshment.

• In May 2017, Heineken N.V acquired the 100% stake in Lagunitas, a craft beer maker (having entered a 50/50 partnership in 2015), allowing the company to accelerate the expansion of the brand to many markets around the world

• In Aug 2017, New Belgium Brewing has entered into a licensing agreement with Mohegan Sun, to feature New Belgium brand in Mohegan’s gaming area. The company Taproom within the gaming area, will feature 12 craft beer lines, including sour and seasonal releases, expanding its presence in the east coast

Key Stakeholders

Craft Beer Manufacturers

Craft Beer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Craft Beer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

