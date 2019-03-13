Growth in International PR Network Reflects Growing Trend of Global Collaborations

IPRN Adds Eight Firms in Q1 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 13, 2019 —The International Public Relations Network (IPRN), announced this week that it has expanded its global reach with the addition of eight new member agencies from numerous countries in the world. This is the highest number of agencies to be added in a single year, a sign that points to the growing power of global collaborations in the Public Relations industry, says Jan Gusich, senior strategist for USA based agency, akhia communications. “The massive shift in PR technologies, coupled with our clients’ need for PR representation in multiple countries, prompted us to stay ahead of the curve by joining a global PR network. Membership enables us to bring media relations expertise to our clients in nearly every part of the world,” Gusich said.IRPN has more than 46 independent agency-members, making it one of the world’s largest networks of PR firms seeking global reach through membership. Agencies are based in North and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and Australia. The combined fee income of these members exceeds $500 million and represents a total staff of more than 7,000. IPRN’s goal is to provide local knowledge and global reach for all clients who require public relations and communication activities in markets around the world.IPRN’s newest members are:- Crest Communications, from Prague (Czech Republic)- Headline, from Santiago (Chile)- INC located in Rome- L45/The Van Group based in Milano (Italy)- Lopito, Ileana & Howie from San Jose (Puerto Rico)- Publik Kommunikation based in Stockholm (Sweden)- W7 Worldwide based in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and- TDUB from Hamburg (Germany)“IPRN had its largest member growth to date,” noted Gusich. “This is driven, I believe, by growing political and economic uncertainty, causing brands to explore and understand untapped markets, as well as by the desire to amplify brands globally. Membership in IPRN enables our agency to partner with agencies that understand the culture and the nuances of local, global markets improving the success rate of our campaigns.”IPRN members have access to local media opinion leaders, award winning case studies, resources and people on the ground with local knowledge and hands-on experience in the specific market. “IPRN is vital for agencies who want to expand their capabilities to conduct global work. We welcome our newest members and are very happy with our strong growth in the last year,” said Luis Gonzalez, IPRN President.Each year, one member hosts the IRPN’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). This meeting is critical for fostering personal, professional and cultural relationships for member businesses. The 2019 AGM will be held in May, 2019, in Warsaw, Poland. Pawel Bylicki, IPRN Chairman, and owner of Public Dialog, the hosting agency said, “Public Dialog is proud to welcome associates from all parts of the world to Warsaw. The five-day event will include programs that continue to develop our members’ international capabilities.”About IPRNIPRN was formed in 1995 and is now one of the world’s largest independent agency networks. The organization has 50 members all over the world covering more than 80 cities and markets in North and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Far East and Australia. The combined fee income of our members exceeds 500M dollars, with staffing of more than 7,000 professionals providing local knowledge and global reach for clients. Every year, one member hosts the network’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference attended by all members, the next will take place in Warsaw in May 2019, organized by Public Dialog. The AGM is critical to the network as it enables members to interact personally for a better understanding of different cultures, best practices, business development and competencies.For more information, visit www.IPRN.com



