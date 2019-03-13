Global Paints Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Paints Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paints Market:

Executive Summary

Paints and coatings are not only used to enhance the aesthetic value of the substrate but also offer various functional benefits such as anti-skid, insulation, conduction, reflection, and light absorption.

The global Paints market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paints volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paints market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Jotun

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

3M

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

DAW

H.B. Fuller

Hempel

Henkel

KANSAI PAINT

Masco

NIPPON PAINT

RPM International

Sika

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Resins

Epoxy Resins

Alkyd Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Segment by Application

Architectural

Industrial

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3823233-global-paints-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints

1.2 Paints Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylic Resins

1.2.3 Epoxy Resins

1.2.4 Alkyd Resins

1.2.5 Polyurethane Resins

1.3 Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paints Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Global Paints Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Paints Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Paints Market Size

1.5.1 Global Paints Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Paints Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Paints Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Paints Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Paints Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paints Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Paints Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Paints Production

3.4.1 North America Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Paints Production

3.5.1 Europe Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Paints Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Paints Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Paints Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Paints Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Paints Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Paints Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Paints Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Paints Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3823233-global-paints-market-research-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.