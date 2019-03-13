Synthetic Food Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Synthetic Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Synthetic Foods are those that have been produced or manufactured using new methods with th help of advancements in technology.

Synthetic Foods usually contain a high amount of protein. Synthetic foods are developed from food substances that have been chemically synthesized. Also known as artificial foods, these foods generally imitate the appearance, odor and taste of natural foods.

The global Synthetic Food market is valued at 14200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aarkay Food Products

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Allied Biotech Corp

BASF

Biolandes SAS

Chr. Hansen

Döhler Group

D.D. Williamson &

FMC Corporation

Flavorchem Corporation

Fiorio Colori

Falcon Essential Oils

Frutarom Industries

Sensient Technologies

Naturex S.A

Royal DSM N.V

Symrise

Young Living Essential Oils

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Color

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Segment by Application

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Flavour and Fragrances

Fats and Oils

