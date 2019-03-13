Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 1945000 million And Grow At A 4.4% Cagr Forecast To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market 2019

2G and 3G Switch Off – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Second Generation (2G) technology was launched in the year 1991 in Finland. It is based on the technology known as global system for mobile communication or in short we can say GSM. This technology enabled various networks to provide services like text messages, picture messages and MMS. In this technology all text messages are digitally encrypted due to which only the intended receiver receives message. These digital signals consume less battery power, so it helps in saving the battery of mobiles. 
3G technology generally refers to the standard of accessibility and speed of mobile devices. It was first used in Japan in the year 2001. The standards of the technology were set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This technology enables use of various services like GPS (Global Positioning System), mobile television and video conferencing. It not only enables them to be used worldwide, but also provides with better bandwidth and increased speed. 
A 4G system not only provides voice and other 3G services but also provides ultra-broadband network access to mobile devices. Applications vary from IP telephony, HD Mobile Television, video conferencing to gaming services and cloud computing. One of the initial devices to access 4G network was USB wireless modem which was later followed by cellular phone with WiMax and LTE technology. 
Europe took the largest global revenue share in 2G and 3G Switch Off market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for 2G and 3G Switch Off services during the forecast period. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor driving the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market growth. 
Business voice services are the driving force within the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments. 
On the residential side, subscribers continue to grow, but revenue has fallen off as 2G and 3G Switch Off services are included in triple-play packages for almost no cost in many parts of the world. 
In 2018, the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market size was 1374000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1945000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 2G and 3G Switch Off status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 2G and 3G Switch Off development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
AT&T 
Verizon 
China Mobile 
NTT 
Telefonica 
Deutsche Telekom 
America Movil 
Orange 
China Telecom 
KDDI 
China Unicom 
AIS 
T-Mobile 
Bell Canada 
Telus 
Telenor 
Swisscom 
SK Telecom 
Korea Telecom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
2G 
3G 
4G

Market segment by Application, split into 
Message 
Voice 
Data 
Video

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global 2G and 3G Switch Off status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the 2G and 3G Switch Off development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2G and 3G Switch Off are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

