Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Industry 2019

Description:-

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Scope of the Report:

Schneider-Electric, EATON and Emerson captured the top three revenue share spots in the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 2 percent revenue share, followed by EATON with 15.49 percent revenue share and Emerson with 9.28 percent revenue share.

Applications of the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) are concentrated on Telecommunication, Financial industry, Government procurement and Manufacturing industry, with total 72.69 percent market share in 2015. In term of the classifications segment, products in 1-10 kVA are the most output, but the profit is getting lower. Leading companies continue to develop high-end market. Modularization ups with high power is a new area with high profits and technology.

The worldwide market for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 14200 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider-Electric

EATON

Emerson

Activepower

S&C

ABB

Socomec

Toshiba

Gamatronic

Kehua

KSTAR

EAST

Zhicheng Champion

Delta Greentech

Eksi

CyberPower

Jonchan

Sendon

Angid

Stone

SORO Electronics

Baykee

Jeidar

Sanke

Foshan Prostar

DPC

Hossoni

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Offline/standby Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Line-interactive Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Online/double-conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial industry

Telecommunication industry

Government procurement

Manufacturing industry

Transportation industry

Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Offline/standby Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.2.2 Line-interactive Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.2.3 Online/double-conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Financial industry

1.3.2 Telecommunication industry

1.3.3 Government procurement

1.3.4 Manufacturing industry

1.3.5 Transportation industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

Continued……

