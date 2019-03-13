Global Home Furniture Market 2019 Demand, Sale, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Home Furniture – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Furniture Market 2019



Description:



Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.

One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the improvement in the residential construction market. The home furniture market will be driven by the growth of the real estate industry until the end of 2023. Women are increasingly joining the workforce and are living independently. It has been observed that around 45% of the working population are women. This fuels the need for service apartments, which in turn, boosts the demand for home furniture in the country. The decline in the women unemployment rates will enable them to own or rent apartments or houses. This will boost the demand for residential construction activities and drive the need for household furniture such as beds and mattresses, storage units, tables and table tops, chairs, sofas, recliners, and other luxury products.

The rising demand for sustainable products from consumers is expected to encourage manufacturers to come up with innovative eco-friendly furniture products. The rising environmental issues will further compel both manufacturers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly or green furniture and keep a check on carbon footprints.

The global Home Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

La-Z-Boy

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820173-global-home-furniture-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Storage Furniture

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3820173-global-home-furniture-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Home Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Furniture

1.2 Home Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Furniture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Living Room Furniture

1.2.3 Bedroom Furniture

1.2.4 Storage Furniture

1.3 Home Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home Furniture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Global Home Furniture Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Home Furniture Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Home Furniture Market Size

1.5.1 Global Home Furniture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Home Furniture Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Furniture Business

7.1 Ashley Furniture HomeStore

7.1.1 Ashley Furniture HomeStore Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ashley Furniture HomeStore Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 La-Z-Boy

7.2.1 La-Z-Boy Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 La-Z-Boy Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IKEA

7.3.1 IKEA Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IKEA Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Williams-Sonoma

7.4.1 Williams-Sonoma Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Williams-Sonoma Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rooms To Go

7.5.1 Rooms To Go Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rooms To Go Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mattress Firm

7.6.1 Mattress Firm Home Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Home Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mattress Firm Home Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3820173



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.