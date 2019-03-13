Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Insights, Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Forecast up to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A motorcycle, often called a bike, motorbike, or cycle, is a two- or three-wheeled motor vehicle. Motorcycle design varies greatly to suit a range of different purposes: long distance travel, commuting, cruising, sport including racing, and off-road riding. Motorcycling is riding a motorcycle and related social activity such as joining a motorcycle club and attending motorcycle rallies. Scooters are classified as a motorcycle, requiring registration, motorcycle-endorsed licenses, and in some countries, insurance.

The moped is a scooter with bicycle pedals, generally having a less stringent licensing requirement than motorcycles or automobiles because mopeds typically travel only a bit faster than bicycleson public roads. Mopeds by definition are driven by both an engine and bicycle pedals.



The Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market is valued at 49600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 54300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honda

Hero MotoCorp

Bajaj Auto

TVS Motor

Yamaha

Suzuki

Haojue

Loncin Holding

Lifan Industry

Luoyang Northern Enterprises Group

Guangzhou DaYun Motorcycle

Zongshen Industrial Group

Chongqing Yinxiang Motorcycle

Wuyang-Honda Motors

JINYI MOTOR

Sundiro Honda Motorcycle

Qianjiang Group

Piaggio

Kwang Yang (Kymco)

Kawasaki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Motorcycles

Scooters

Mopeds

Segment by Application

Below 100 cc

101-125 cc

126-150 cc

151-250 cc

Above 250 cc

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

1.2 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Motorcycles

1.2.3 Scooters

1.2.4 Mopeds

1.3 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Below 100 cc

1.3.3 101-125 cc

1.3.4 126-150 cc

1.3.5 151-250 cc

1.3.6 Above 250 cc

1.4 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Size

1.5.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production

3.4.1 North America Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production

3.5.1 Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Forecast

11.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

