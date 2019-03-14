R3 Director of Research Shares Insights into the Blockchain Revolution

R3’s Director of Research Antony Lewis cuts into the hype of blockchains in his bestselling book The Basis of Bitcoins and Blockchains. (http://bit.ly/2O3fTEl)

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- R3’s Director of Research Antony Lewis cuts into the hype of blockchains in his bestselling book The Basis of Bitcoins and Blockchains. Download an extract to uncover the true influence the technology will have on both financial services and other industries ( http://bit.ly/2O3fTEl ).• Examine areas where DLT will cause major transformation such as cryptocurrencies, business blockchains & tokenisation of assets• Explore the differences between private and public blockchains so that you are in a better position to consider the most appropriate option for your business• Examine the benefits different blockchains will bring to your business including reduction in cost and risk, increased revenue and creation of new business models• Analyse what the future looks like for payments and how smart contracts will play an essential role in this• Discover the current situation with ICOs and the crypto space to gain an up to date understanding of the regulation and standardisation guidanceDownload this extract now to gain expertise from one the leading figures in the blockchain space. ( http://bit.ly/2O3fTEl



