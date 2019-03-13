Low-alcohol Beer Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Low-alcohol Beer Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Low-alcohol Beer Market

The global Low-alcohol Beer market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Low-alcohol Beer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Low-alcohol Beer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Low-alcohol Beer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Low-alcohol Beer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Low-alcohol Beer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

Market size by Product

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Methodn

Market size by End User

Man

Woman

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Low-alcohol Beer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Low-alcohol Beer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Low-alcohol Beer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Low-alcohol Beer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low-alcohol Beer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Million L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Low-alcohol Beer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

