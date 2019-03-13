Home Theater Projector Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Home Theater Projector Market

Most of today’s home theater projectors offer Full HD, which is 1080p resolution. Granted, those TVs can wage war with sunlight in a way that many projectors cannot achieve, and they offer more in terms of features, such as Internet apps and digital tuners. Still, if you are looking to bring the cinema home or rally around a huge screen for the next big game or movie night, there is no better solution than a projector.

The growing preference toward a theater-like movie or gaming experience among consumers has led to the increase in adoption of home theater projectors. Also, these projectors are portable and more economical than products like flat-screen TVs. One of the recent developments in the market is the growing demand for ultra-short throw projectors with high brightness. Also, consumers are opting for energy-efficient and eco-friendly projectors. Recently, Casio launched a new range of eco-friendly LampFree projectors that consume over 50% less electricity than regular projectors. Vendors have also introduced smart projectors, which automatically shifts to an idle mode when not in use, thereby saving electricity.

The global Home Theater Projector market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Theater Projector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Theater Projector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BenQ

Epson

JVC

Optoma

Sony

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DLP

3LCD

LCOS

Segment by Application

Department Stores

Mass Retailers

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

