Home Healthcare Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Home Healthcare Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Home Healthcare Market
Home health care is a diversified industry which includes home nursing care, infusion services, companion care, and others. Home healthcare is particularly referred as home medical care. Home health care generally involves helping geriatric people to recover from an illness or injury and live independently for as long as possible. Home health care includes occupational & physical therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. It may involve helping older adults with activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing, and eating. It can also include assistance with cooking, cleaning, other housekeeping, and monitoring one’s medication routine.
The global home healthcare market is mainly driven by increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs and technological advancements in healthcare devices. With increasing health awareness among people, increase in a number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes cardiac disorders and respiratory diseases, the demand for home healthcare market is expected to grow in the near future. The population of geriatric people is growing rapidly across the world. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases such as diabetes. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare market. However, changing reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage may pose a challenge to the home healthcare market growth in the near future. Rapid job growth in home healthcare services is expected open alluring avenues for the market growth over the next few years.
The Americas is expected to witness a growth in the global home healthcare market due to the increasing adoption of long-term home care services and growing awareness about healthcare. The growth of the aging population will further propel the growth prospects for the market for the next four years. This in turn, will drive the purchase volume of crutches, canes, and wheelchairs by aging population.
The global Home Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Home Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820174-global-home-healthcare-market-research-report-2019
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson
Omron Healthcare
A&D Medical
Apria Healthcare Group
Briggs Healthcare
...
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices
Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices
Medical Supplies
Home Mobility Assists Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Medical Treatment
Preventive Healthcare
@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820174-global-home-healthcare-market-research-report-2019
Table of Contents
1 Home Healthcare Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Healthcare
1.2 Home Healthcare Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Healthcare Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices
1.2.3 Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices
1.2.4 Medical Supplies
1.2.5 Home Mobility Assists Devices
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Home Healthcare Segment by Application
1.3.1 Home Healthcare Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Medical Treatment
1.3.3 Preventive Healthcare
1.4 Global Home Healthcare Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Home Healthcare Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Home Healthcare Market Size
1.5.1 Global Home Healthcare Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Home Healthcare Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Home Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Home Healthcare Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Home Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Home Healthcare Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Home Healthcare Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Home Healthcare Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Home Healthcare Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Home Healthcare Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………
11 Global Home Healthcare Market Forecast
11.1 Global Home Healthcare Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Home Healthcare Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Home Healthcare Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Home Healthcare Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Home Healthcare Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Home Healthcare Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Home Healthcare Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Home Healthcare Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Home Healthcare Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Home Healthcare Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Home Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
………….
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Home Healthcare
Table Global Home Healthcare Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Home Healthcare Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices Product Picture
Table Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices Major Manufacturers
Figure Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices Product Picture
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.