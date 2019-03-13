Home Healthcare Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Home Healthcare Market

Home health care is a diversified industry which includes home nursing care, infusion services, companion care, and others. Home healthcare is particularly referred as home medical care. Home health care generally involves helping geriatric people to recover from an illness or injury and live independently for as long as possible. Home health care includes occupational & physical therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. It may involve helping older adults with activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing, and eating. It can also include assistance with cooking, cleaning, other housekeeping, and monitoring one’s medication routine.

The global home healthcare market is mainly driven by increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs and technological advancements in healthcare devices. With increasing health awareness among people, increase in a number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes cardiac disorders and respiratory diseases, the demand for home healthcare market is expected to grow in the near future. The population of geriatric people is growing rapidly across the world. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases such as diabetes. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare market. However, changing reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage may pose a challenge to the home healthcare market growth in the near future. Rapid job growth in home healthcare services is expected open alluring avenues for the market growth over the next few years.

The Americas is expected to witness a growth in the global home healthcare market due to the increasing adoption of long-term home care services and growing awareness about healthcare. The growth of the aging population will further propel the growth prospects for the market for the next four years. This in turn, will drive the purchase volume of crutches, canes, and wheelchairs by aging population.

The global Home Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Healthcare

A&D Medical

Apria Healthcare Group

Briggs Healthcare

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Medical Supplies

Home Mobility Assists Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Treatment

Preventive Healthcare

