WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ 3D Cell Culture 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

3D Cell Culture Industry 2019

Description:-

A 3D cell culture is an artificially-created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. Unlike 2D environments (e.g. a petri dish), a 3D cell culture allows cells in vitro to grow in all directions, similar to how they would in vivo. These three-dimensional cultures are usually grown in bioreactors, small capsules in which the cells can grow into spheroids, or 3D cell colonies. Approximately 300 spheroids are usually cultured per bioreactor.

Scope of the Report:

The global 3D cell culture market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top nine manufacturers account about 68.23% of total global Production in 2016. The largest manufacture of 3D cell culture is Thermo Fisher Scientific; its Production is 252.73 K Unit in 2016. The next is Corning and Lonza Group.

North America is the largest consumption region of 3D cell culture in 2016. In 2016, the sales of 3D cell culture is about 470 K Unit in North America; its sales proportion of total global sales exceeds 36%.The next is Europe. Asia has a large growth rate of 3D cell culture.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3819014-global-3d-cell-culture-market-2019-by-manufacturers

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Cancer research is currently the most well established application area and accounts for 40.05% of the present 3D culture market. Drug Discovery has also emerged quite popular with 36.25% of the current market share. Stem cells and regenerative medicine together capture a share of 24.08% in the current 3D culture market and would gradually gain focus as the market matures in the field of therapeutics in 2016.

The worldwide market for 3D Cell Culture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.5% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 3D Cell Culture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

Lonza Group

Kuraray Co

Merck Kgaa

Insphero

N3d Bioscience

Reprocell Incorporated

3D Biotek

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Scaffold-based

Scaffold-free

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery

Regererative Medicine

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Cell Culture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Cell Culture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Cell Culture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 3D Cell Culture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 3D Cell Culture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3819014-global-3d-cell-culture-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 3D Cell Culture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Scaffold-based

1.2.2 Scaffold-free

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cancer Research

1.3.2 Stem Cell Research

1.3.3 Drug Discovery

1.3.4 Regererative Medicine

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 3D Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific 3D Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Corning

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 3D Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Corning 3D Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lonza Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 3D Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lonza Group 3D Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kuraray Co

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 3D Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kuraray Co 3D Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Merck Kgaa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 3D Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Merck Kgaa 3D Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3819014



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.