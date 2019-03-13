Diabetes Drugs Market Size & Insulin Market Size To 2023

Global Diabetes Therapies Market, Historic and Forecast Growth Rates, By Segments, By Percentage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report from The Business Research Company shows that the global diabetic drugs market size and the insulin market size will together grow to nearly $69 billion by 2023.

The report covers the global diabetic therapies market, including the diabetes drugs industry and the insulin market. The global diabetes therapies market, by segment, includes the Injectable Drugs Market, and Oral Drugs Market. Injectable therapies include insulin administered through the use of insulin pens and insulin syringes. Insulin pens and syringes are used for injecting insulin into the body, mainly for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Oral drugs in the diabetes drugs market are mainly used in the treatment of type 2 and gestational diabetes, to control blood glucose levels.

The injectables drugs segment was the largest segment in the global diabetic therapies market in 2018, with around 63% of the global total. This segment is expected to grow at the highest forecast annual growth rate of around 7% to 2023. Major factors for this growth include increasing access to injectables in developing and some underdeveloped countries. The oral drugs segment is expected to be the slower growing segment, at an annual growth rate of about 5.5%.

The combined diabetes drugs market and insulin market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the diabetic therapies industry. Novo Nordisk A/S, at about 20% of the global market, was the largest competitor in the diabetic therapies market in 2017. Novo Nordisk is a healthcare company, engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide.

North America was the largest region in the diabetic therapies market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions.

Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global diabetes therapies market, injectable diabetes drugs market, oral drugs market

Data Segmentations: Diabetic therapies market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – injectable drugs market and oral diabetes drugs market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Diabetes Therapies Market Organizations Covered: C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, NOVO NORDISK A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Diabetes therapies market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average diabetes therapies expenditure, global and by country; global diabetic therapies market in 2023- countries offering significant new opportunities, global diabetic therapies market in 2023- segments offering significant new opportunities, market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Diabetes Drug Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for diabetic therapies sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include diabetic therapies companies collaborating with research organizations to discover novel ways to treat diabetes, and Novo Nordisk’s growth strategy of aiming at developing new antidiabetic drugs through strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Opportunities For Companies In The Diabetic Therapies Sector: The report reveals where the global diabetic therapies industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 148

Number of Figures: 72

Number of Tables: 81

