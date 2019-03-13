Global Construction CRM Software Market 2018 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Construction CRM Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Construction CRM Software Market

In 2018, the global Construction CRM Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction CRM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction CRM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pipedrive

Procore Technologies

Zoho CRM

UDA Technologies

Sage Software

JobProgress

PayPanther

Contractors Software Group

Platformax

DBX

clixifix

Thunderbolt Innovation

TopBuilder Solutions

BSI Business Systems Integration AG

CetharSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction CRM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction CRM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC Terminal

1.4.3 Mobile Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction CRM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction CRM Software Market Size

2.2 Construction CRM Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction CRM Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Construction CRM Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction CRM Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction CRM Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Construction CRM Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Construction CRM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Construction CRM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction CRM Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction CRM Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Construction CRM Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Construction CRM Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…………

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

List of Tables and Figures

Table Construction CRM Software Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Construction CRM Software Covered

Table Global Construction CRM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Construction CRM Software Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure PC Terminal Figures

Table Key Players of PC Terminal

Figure Mobile Terminal Figures

Table Key Players of Mobile Terminal

Table Global Construction CRM Software Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Case Studies





