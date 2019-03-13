Global Steel Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Steel – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Market 2019



Description:



Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon and other elements. Because of its high tensile strength and low cost, it is a major component used in buildings, infrastructure, tools, ships, automobiles, machines, appliances, and weapons.

One of the latest trends gaining grounds in this market is the rise of the renewable energy industry. Steel plays a crucial role in developing infrastructure for the generation of electricity from renewable energy such as solar, tidal, and wind energy. The use of steel in developing the infrastructure will enable the construction of stronger, taller, and lighter-weight tower for wind turbines, which will increase their productivity as well as reduce carbon emissions associated with their construction. With the wind and solar energy sector registering high growth rates, the demand for steel will increase considerably in the coming years.

China has witnessed brisk demand growth in the recent past. This growth has encouraged several industry participants to increase their production capacity in a bid to meet the demand. However, such rapid growth in production capacities has resulted in chronic overcapacity which has driven down prices. Any impact in the Chinese market cascades across the global market as China is the largest consumer and producer of steel.

The global Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SAIL

JSW Steel

Tata Steel

Essar Steel

RINL

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820230-global-steel-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Products

Long Products

Segment by Application

Construction

Infrastructure and Transport

Automotive

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3820230-global-steel-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel

1.2 Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flat Products

1.2.3 Long Products

1.3 Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Infrastructure and Transport

1.3.4 Automotive

1.4 Global Steel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Steel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Steel Market Size

1.5.1 Global Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Business

7.1 SAIL

7.1.1 SAIL Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SAIL Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 JSW Steel

7.2.1 JSW Steel Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 JSW Steel Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tata Steel

7.3.1 Tata Steel Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tata Steel Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Essar Steel

7.4.1 Essar Steel Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Essar Steel Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 RINL

7.5.1 RINL Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 RINL Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3820230



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.