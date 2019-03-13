Furniture Market Trends, Growth, Size, Forecast To 2023, Analysis, Key Players’ Shares

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific household furniture market which was growing at 7.7% a year to 2018 will grow at 9.6% to 2023.

Rising demand for ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture products will help the household furniture market growth. RTA furniture is becoming increasingly popular among homeowners and renters globally, because of lower costs and compact designs. Major companies offering RTA furniture include IKEA, Dorel and Sauder Woodworking.

The global household furniture market reached a value of nearly $235.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% to nearly $347.6 billion by 2023.

Markets Covered: Global household furniture market, household furniture market by type of material (wood furniture market, metal furniture market, plastic furniture and others); household furniture market by area of use (bedroom furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture and others).

Data Segmentations: Household furniture market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – by type of material (wood furniture market, metal furniture market, plastic furniture and others) and by area of use (bedroom furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Household Furniture Market Organizations Covered: IKEA Holding B.V., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Man Wah Holdings Limited.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global household furniture market comparison with macro-economic factors, household furniture market size as a percentage Of GDP, global and by country; per capita average household furniture market expenditure, global and by country; global household furniture market in 2023- countries offering significant new opportunities, global household furniture market in 2023- segments offering significant new opportunities, household furniture market development process and distribution channels, market trends and strategies, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market innovations, customer information, market entry/expansion strategies, market opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Household Furniture Industry: The report explains over 15 strategies for companies in the household furniture sector, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include household furniture companies shifting their focus from the conventional furniture manufacturing business to ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture manufacturing to capitalize on its growing popularity, and IKEA Holding’s growth strategy to expand its business by developing new product ranges.

Opportunities For Companies In The Household Furniture Sector: The report reveals where the global household furniture industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

