Collins Aerospace and Patria announced to exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

SMi Group Reports: Two new exhibitors have confirmed to join this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference in May.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference is returning to Prague, Czech Republic on the 20th and 21st May 2019. The highly anticipated meeting is designed to bring together military officials, international agencies and industry leading experts to discuss the vital importance of future armoured capabilities and allied interoperability.Conference delegates will have the opportunity to view the latest combat vehicle survivability, C4I and weapons systems technology in the exhibition hall during the two-day event.SMi Group are pleased to announce that Collins Aerospace and Patria have recently confirmed to exhibit at the two-day conference:Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. We employ more than 70,000 people in nearly 300 locations worldwide.Patria develops, markets and manufactures armoured wheeled vehicles and provides life cycle support for them. Key product is Patria AMV product family. Patria is the undisputed market leader in the product segment of modern armoured wheeled 8x8 vehicles with deliveries to seven different customer nations.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress With 25+ expert presenters and 100+ military, government and industry attendees expected, this year’s conference will explore the ongoing requirement for the Czech Armed Forces 210 new infantry fighting vehicles for this year and will be an unmissable event for anyone in the armoured vehicle domain.Keynote Speakers Include:• Major General Jaromir Zuna, 1st Deputy Chief of Staff, Czech Armed Forces• Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces• Brigadier General Mikael Frisell, Director Land Systems, Swedish MoD• Lieutenant General Dr Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence of Hungarian Defence Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces• Mr Oliver Mittelsdorf, Senior Vice President Sales Tracked Vehicles and Turrets, Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbhThe event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress 20th-21st May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Rheinmetall Defence and PSMSponsors: CMI, Collins Aerospace, IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Microflown AVISA, Patria, Pearson Engineering, Soucy InternationalFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-end-About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.