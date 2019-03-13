Global Medical Holography Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Medical Holography Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A physical structure diffracting light into an image is a hologram. A hologram can be the encoded material or the resulting image. A holographic image can be seen by looking into an illuminated holographic print. A 3D image of the object is produced by holographic imaging devices by recording a split light beam from the laser. Holographic imaging enables healthcare professionals, keeping their diagnosis infection free. The data from the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans are collected by holographic systems and converted into 3D visualization, and a virtual object in 3D space. In addition, heart conditions and colon cancer can be examined with holographic imaging without the need of cutting the skin.

Factors affecting market growth are the application of holographic imaging in drug discovery and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rise of holography as a promising innovation in speaking to complex 3D structures is driving the development in the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for non-invasive measurements inside human organs is contributing to the growth of the market as this technique can be used to examine heart conditions without cutting the skin. However, there are certain factors such as high cost and lack of accessibility that are hampering the growth of the market.

Global medical holography market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application, and end-user. On the basis of product and services, the market is further diversified as a holographic display, holographic software, holographic print, and holographic microscope. Further, on the basis of application, the market is further sub-divided into medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is sub-divided into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Geographically, the market is further analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global holographic imaging market owing to the adoption of holographic technology by research academic centers and laboratories in North America. APAC region is anticipated to be an emerging holographic imaging market due to the adoption of holographic imaging techniques in medical training and surgeries, especially in Japan.

The key players competing in the global medical holography market include Econ Reality, EcoPixel Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Ovizio Imaging systems, Zebra Imaging, and zSpace, Inc. Majority of key players adopt strategies such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, and product launch with technological advancement to gain a competitive edge over others and enhance their presence in the global market. For instance, in November 2016, a 3D digital atlas prototype of human anatomy has been launched by Holoxica Limited. This gives neuroscience medical experts an insight into detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders.

