Global School Furniture Market Present Scenario, Growth Ratio and Forecast 2019-2022

About School Furniture

The global furniture market is classified into the global educational furniture market, global office furniture market, global home furniture market, and others. With the rising number of K-12 schools and increasing enrollments of students in these schools, due to increasing awareness of education, particularly from the emerging economies, the demand for innovative furniture in modern classrooms is expected to rise continuously during the forecast period.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global school furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 16.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global school furniture market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated by market vendors only through the new sales of furniture in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, including seating furniture, storage furniture, laboratory furniture, and other furniture accessories.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global School Furniture Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Herman Miller

• Steelcase

• Smith System

• Virco

Other vendors

• Ballen Panels

• Fleetwood Group

• Hertz Furniture

• Knoll

• KI

Market driver

• Stringent environmental regulations

Market challenge

• Considerable costs of transportation and logistics

Market trend

• Rapid popularity of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global furniture market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Seating furniture– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Storage furniture– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Laboratory furniture– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rapid popularity of online retailing

• Rising importance of multipurpose furniture

• Surging acceptance of makerspaces

• Redesigning staffrooms

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive benchmarking

• Growth strategy

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Ballen Panels

• Herman Miller

• Fleetwood Group

• Hertz Furniture

• Knoll

• KI

• Steelcase

• Smith System

• Virco

