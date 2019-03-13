Exclusive speaker interview with SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems released for Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2019

Interview with Patrick Gallagher from SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems on the future of Pre-Filled Syringes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group reports: Senior expert from SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems is set to present at Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference in just four weeks’ time in Boston, USA.The 6th Annual Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference is returning to Boston, USA in April 8th – 9th 2019. The two-day event will bring together specialists within the industry to provide an exclusive insight into the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the pre-filled syringe industry.In the run up to the conference, SMi Group caught up with Patrick Gallagher, Business Development Manager, SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems, to discuss his upcoming presentation, and his thoughts on the current challenges and opportunities in the pre-filled syringes field.A snapshot of Patrick Gallagher’s interview:Q: The Pre-Filled Syringes market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?A: “In recent years, we have seen quite a bit of interest from pharmaceutical companies to differentiate through delivery device, whether through life cycle management of a biologic drug into a more complex device or by converting a legacy drug from vial to pre-filled syringe. PFS and cartridge-based primary containers can improve patient safety through less dose preparation and greater ease of use, as well as facilitate the transition of drug administration from a hospital to home care setting, thus improving patient outcomes.”Q: What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment?A: “As an industry, we are still in the early stages of developing connected health solutions and while we are starting to generate significant data it will take some time to best realize how to use this data. Pharma and Medtech companies will need to continue to educate key healthcare stakeholders that device-generated data can improve patient outcomes and drive down healthcare costs.”The full speaker interview and more content including the latest brochure, past attendees list, and other exclusive speaker interviews can be found on the DOWNLOADS section on the website at http://www.pfsamericas.com/pr7 Sponsored by:3P Innovation | Aptar Pharma | CSS (CONNECTICUT SPRING & STAMPING) | Harro Höfliger | LONSTROFF | MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL | NN Life Sciences | Owen Mumford | PHC | Polyplastics | RheoSense | SCHOTT | Steri-Tek | SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES | West Pharmaceutical Services | ZEON |Contacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukDelegate enquiries: Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 / kronadlson@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 / nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



