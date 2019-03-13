Online Dating Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis , Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

Global Online Dating Services Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Online Dating Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Online dating services provide users the ideal platform to interact with the interested people through computer or mobile devices. Online dating services have become extremely credible with increasing number of users accepting the idea of meeting a random stranger through online dating services. Also, the verification processes are tightened due to which there are very few fake profiles, which make online dating service a safe environment for the users.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Dating Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Dating Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The majority of online dating services are a freemium model where users get registered and use it for free till the user wants to subscribe to the added benefits of the subscription model. With increasing number of users opting for the subscription model, vendors do not share all their offerings with their users who still use it for free. This has resulted in an extremely low probability of a match for freemium users, which makes them want to opt for a subscription model. With the steady revenue stream offered by the subscription users to the vendor, they are tempted by the idea of tinkering with the matchmaking algorithm, which would enable more users to subscribe to their service.

The global Online Dating Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Dating Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Match

PlentyofFish

OkCupid

Zoosk

eHarmony

JiaYuan

BaiHe

ZheNai

YouYuan

NetEase

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casual

Socialize

Marriage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ordinary

LGBT

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Online Dating Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Dating Services

1.2 Classification of Online Dating Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Dating Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Dating Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Casual

1.2.4 Socialize

1.2.5 Marriage

1.3 Global Online Dating Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Dating Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Ordinary

1.3.3 LGBT

1.4 Global Online Dating Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Dating Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Dating Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Dating Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Dating Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Dating Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Dating Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Dating Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Match

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Dating Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Match Online Dating Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 PlentyofFish

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Dating Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OkCupid

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Dating Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OkCupid Online Dating Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Zoosk

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Dating Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Zoosk Online Dating Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 eHarmony

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Dating Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 eHarmony Online Dating Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



