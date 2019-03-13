Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Groundnut Oil Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Groundnut Oil Market 2019

Groundnut oil, also known as groundnut oil or arachis oil, is a mild-tasting vegetable oil derived from groundnuts. The oil is available with a strong groundnut flavor and aroma, analogous to sesame oil.

Groundnut oil is an edible vegetable oil that is derived from groundnuts. groundnuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and several others tropical regions. groundnut or groundnut oil is a well-established product with a historically high use in several Asian foods and cuisines. It is used either as a base for cooking (cooking oil) or to enhance the flavor of the underlying food.

The functional properties offered by groundnut oil are an important factor driving the market. groundnut oil is particularly suited for deep-frying purposes as it does not absorb the flavor of the underlying food products. It is also a relatively healthy oil due to a low percentage of saturated fats, trans-fats, and cholesterol. These factors are important in the context of the increasing health awareness among consumers. The nutty flavor offered by groundnut oil is also an important factor that influences groundnut oils to be used as a dressing and flavoring agent.

This report focuses on Groundnut Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Groundnut Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798950-global-groundnut-oil-market-research-report-2019



The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Corbion

Shandong Luhua

Cofco

Amanah Oil

Ventura Foods

Yihai Kerry

Longda

Qingdao Changsheng

Shangdong Jinsheng

Shandong Bohi Industry

Xiamen Zhongsheng

Hunan Jinlong

Sanhe hopefull

Dalian Huanong

Shandong Sanwei

Qingdao Tianxiang

Guangdong Yingmai

Henan Sunshine Group Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Refined

Unrefined

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3798950-global-groundnut-oil-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Groundnut Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Groundnut Oil

1.2 Groundnut Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Groundnut Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Refined

1.2.3 Unrefined

1.3 Groundnut Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Groundnut Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Personal Care Products

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Groundnut Oil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Groundnut Oil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Groundnut Oil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Groundnut Oil Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Groundnut Oil Business

7.1 ADM

7.1.1 ADM Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ADM Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bunge

7.2.1 Bunge Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bunge Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cargill

7.3.1 Cargill Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cargill Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wilmar International

7.4.1 Wilmar International Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wilmar International Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Corbion

7.5.1 Corbion Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Corbion Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shandong Luhua

7.6.1 Shandong Luhua Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shandong Luhua Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cofco

7.7.1 Cofco Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cofco Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Amanah Oil

7.8.1 Amanah Oil Groundnut Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Amanah Oil Groundnut Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.