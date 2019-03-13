Fisheye Cameras Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fisheye Cameras Market
Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term "IP Cameras" or "netcam" is usually applied only to those used for surveillance.
Fisheye Cameras, which are is one kind of IP Cameras.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Axis Communications
Vivotek
Hikvision
Panasonic
Dahua
MOBOTIX
Bosch Security Systems
Sony
GeoVision
Pelco by Schneider Electric
Avigilon
Honeywell
American Dynamics
ACTi
The global Fisheye Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fisheye Cameras market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fisheye Cameras in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fisheye Cameras in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fisheye Cameras market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fisheye Cameras market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
960P
1080P
Others
Market size by End User
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fisheye Cameras market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fisheye Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fisheye Cameras companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fisheye Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fisheye Cameras market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fisheye Cameras Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fisheye Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 960P
1.4.3 1080P
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fisheye Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Axis Communications
11.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Axis Communications Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Axis Communications Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
11.2 Vivotek
11.2.1 Vivotek Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Vivotek Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Vivotek Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.2.5 Vivotek Recent Development
11.3 Hikvision
11.3.1 Hikvision Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Hikvision Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hikvision Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.3.5 Hikvision Recent Development
11.4 Panasonic
11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Panasonic Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Panasonic Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.5 Dahua
11.5.1 Dahua Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Dahua Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Dahua Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.5.5 Dahua Recent Development
11.6 MOBOTIX
11.6.1 MOBOTIX Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 MOBOTIX Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 MOBOTIX Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.6.5 MOBOTIX Recent Development
11.7 Bosch Security Systems
11.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
11.8 Sony
11.8.1 Sony Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Sony Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Sony Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.8.5 Sony Recent Development
11.9 GeoVision
11.9.1 GeoVision Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 GeoVision Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 GeoVision Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.9.5 GeoVision Recent Development
11.10 Pelco by Schneider Electric
11.10.1 Pelco by Schneider Electric Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Pelco by Schneider Electric Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Pelco by Schneider Electric Fisheye Cameras Products Offered
11.10.5 Pelco by Schneider Electric Recent Development
11.11 Avigilon
11.12 Honeywell
11.13 American Dynamics
11.14 ACTi
Continued….
