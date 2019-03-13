Fisheye Cameras Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fisheye Cameras Market

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term "IP Cameras" or "netcam" is usually applied only to those used for surveillance.

Fisheye Cameras, which are is one kind of IP Cameras.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Axis Communications

Vivotek

Hikvision

Panasonic

Dahua

MOBOTIX

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

GeoVision

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Avigilon

Honeywell

American Dynamics

ACTi

The global Fisheye Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fisheye Cameras market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fisheye Cameras in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fisheye Cameras in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fisheye Cameras market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fisheye Cameras market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

960P

1080P

Others

Market size by End User

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fisheye Cameras market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fisheye Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fisheye Cameras companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fisheye Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fisheye Cameras market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fisheye Cameras Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fisheye Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 960P

1.4.3 1080P

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fisheye Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Axis Communications

11.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Axis Communications Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Axis Communications Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

11.2 Vivotek

11.2.1 Vivotek Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Vivotek Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Vivotek Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.2.5 Vivotek Recent Development

11.3 Hikvision

11.3.1 Hikvision Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Hikvision Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Hikvision Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.3.5 Hikvision Recent Development

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Panasonic Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Panasonic Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.5 Dahua

11.5.1 Dahua Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Dahua Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Dahua Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.5.5 Dahua Recent Development

11.6 MOBOTIX

11.6.1 MOBOTIX Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 MOBOTIX Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 MOBOTIX Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.6.5 MOBOTIX Recent Development

11.7 Bosch Security Systems

11.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

11.8 Sony

11.8.1 Sony Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Sony Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Sony Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.8.5 Sony Recent Development

11.9 GeoVision

11.9.1 GeoVision Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 GeoVision Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 GeoVision Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.9.5 GeoVision Recent Development

11.10 Pelco by Schneider Electric

11.10.1 Pelco by Schneider Electric Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Pelco by Schneider Electric Fisheye Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Pelco by Schneider Electric Fisheye Cameras Products Offered

11.10.5 Pelco by Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.11 Avigilon

11.12 Honeywell

11.13 American Dynamics

11.14 ACTi

Continued….

