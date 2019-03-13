Gear Box Housing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gear Box Housing Market
Gearbox housing has a noteworthy impact on the running of a vehicle engine since it helps in the proper transmission of energy from engine components to the driven parts.
The numerous advantages of gear box housing, coupled with the capability to transfer power effectually, are considered to be significant growth drivers for the global gear box housing market.
United States and Europe have plentiful natural resources and a stronghold of manufacturing industries, which will drive the demand for gear box housings in these regions.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Roop Automotives
Premier
Hindustan Auto Equipment
IG Watteeuw
Avtec
KOMET
CIE Automotive
IDC Industries
Birken Manufacturing
Lancereal
APAC countries are projected to significantly assist growth of the global gear box housing market over the forecast period. Countries, such as China, India and Japan, where the automotive industry is flourishing are expected to contribute prominently to the growth of the gearbox housing market over the forecast period.
The global Gear Box Housing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gear Box Housing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gear Box Housing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Cast Iron
Aluminium
Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)
By Locomotive Type
Two Wheelers
Passenger Cars
LCVs
HCVs
Ships
Aviation
By Machine Type
CNC Machines
Compressor & Turbines
Others (Generators, Lathe Machines, Etc.)
Segment by Application
OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
Aftermarket
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Gear Box Housing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gear Box Housing
1.2 Gear Box Housing Segment By Product Type
1.2.1 Global Gear Box Housing Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Cast Iron
1.2.3 Aluminium
1.2.4 Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)
1.3 Gear Box Housing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gear Box Housing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Global Gear Box Housing Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Gear Box Housing Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Gear Box Housing Market Size
1.5.1 Global Gear Box Housing Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Gear Box Housing Production (2014-2025)
……….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gear Box Housing Business
7.1 Roop Automotives
7.1.1 Roop Automotives Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Roop Automotives Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Premier
7.2.1 Premier Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Premier Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Hindustan Auto Equipment
7.3.1 Hindustan Auto Equipment Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Hindustan Auto Equipment Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 IG Watteeuw
7.4.1 IG Watteeuw Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 IG Watteeuw Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Avtec
7.5.1 Avtec Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Avtec Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 KOMET
7.6.1 KOMET Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 KOMET Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 CIE Automotive
7.7.1 CIE Automotive Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 CIE Automotive Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 IDC Industries
7.8.1 IDC Industries Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 IDC Industries Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Birken Manufacturing
7.9.1 Birken Manufacturing Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Birken Manufacturing Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Lancereal
7.10.1 Lancereal Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Lancereal Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
