Gear Box Housing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Gearbox housing has a noteworthy impact on the running of a vehicle engine since it helps in the proper transmission of energy from engine components to the driven parts.

The numerous advantages of gear box housing, coupled with the capability to transfer power effectually, are considered to be significant growth drivers for the global gear box housing market.

United States and Europe have plentiful natural resources and a stronghold of manufacturing industries, which will drive the demand for gear box housings in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roop Automotives

Premier

Hindustan Auto Equipment

IG Watteeuw

Avtec

KOMET

CIE Automotive

IDC Industries

Birken Manufacturing

Lancereal

APAC countries are projected to significantly assist growth of the global gear box housing market over the forecast period. Countries, such as China, India and Japan, where the automotive industry is flourishing are expected to contribute prominently to the growth of the gearbox housing market over the forecast period.

The global Gear Box Housing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gear Box Housing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gear Box Housing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)

By Locomotive Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Ships

Aviation

By Machine Type

CNC Machines

Compressor & Turbines

Others (Generators, Lathe Machines, Etc.)

Segment by Application

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Gear Box Housing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gear Box Housing

1.2 Gear Box Housing Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Gear Box Housing Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cast Iron

1.2.3 Aluminium

1.2.4 Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)

1.3 Gear Box Housing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gear Box Housing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Gear Box Housing Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gear Box Housing Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gear Box Housing Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gear Box Housing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gear Box Housing Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gear Box Housing Business

7.1 Roop Automotives

7.1.1 Roop Automotives Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Roop Automotives Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Premier

7.2.1 Premier Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Premier Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hindustan Auto Equipment

7.3.1 Hindustan Auto Equipment Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hindustan Auto Equipment Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 IG Watteeuw

7.4.1 IG Watteeuw Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 IG Watteeuw Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Avtec

7.5.1 Avtec Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Avtec Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KOMET

7.6.1 KOMET Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KOMET Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CIE Automotive

7.7.1 CIE Automotive Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CIE Automotive Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IDC Industries

7.8.1 IDC Industries Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IDC Industries Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Birken Manufacturing

7.9.1 Birken Manufacturing Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Birken Manufacturing Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lancereal

7.10.1 Lancereal Gear Box Housing Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gear Box Housing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lancereal Gear Box Housing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

