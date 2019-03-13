Cocoa Nibs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cocoa Nibs Market

Cocoa Nibs are simply chocolate in its purest form. Cocoa Nibs are dried and fermented bits of cocoa beans. The texture of cocoa nibs are similar to that of roasted coffee beans. Cocoa nibs have a deep chocolate flavor which can be described as slightly bitter and nutty. Raw cacao nibs are the less processed version of chocolate with no unhealthy additives, so they preserve all the nutrients of the natural cacao bean. Cacao nibs are an excellent source of antioxidants, fiber, iron and magnesium. Consumption of Cocoa nibs have several health benefits such as stabilizing blood sugar, improving insulin sensitivity, anti-depression agent, reducing risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

Over past five years, there is rise in consumption of cocoa oriented products which is attributed to health benefits associated with the consumption of the product. Cocoa and chocolate products have recently attracted the attention of many investigators and the general consuming public because of their potential nutritional, medicinal and mystical properties. As a result, the rise in consumption rate of cocoa products help drive the demand for cocoa nibs in the global market.

The global Cocoa Nibs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cocoa Nibs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cocoa Nibs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Navitas Organics

Adam Vacon

Edica Naturals

Viva Naturals

Sunfood

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Retail

Food Processing Industry

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Cocoa Nibs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cocoa Nibs

1.2 Cocoa Nibs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cocoa Nibs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Conventional

1.3 Cocoa Nibs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cocoa Nibs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Food Processing Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Cocoa Nibs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cocoa Nibs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cocoa Nibs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cocoa Nibs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cocoa Nibs Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cocoa Nibs Business

7.1 Navitas Organics

7.1.1 Navitas Organics Cocoa Nibs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cocoa Nibs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Navitas Organics Cocoa Nibs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adam Vacon

7.2.1 Adam Vacon Cocoa Nibs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cocoa Nibs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adam Vacon Cocoa Nibs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Edica Naturals

7.3.1 Edica Naturals Cocoa Nibs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cocoa Nibs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Edica Naturals Cocoa Nibs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Viva Naturals

7.4.1 Viva Naturals Cocoa Nibs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cocoa Nibs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Viva Naturals Cocoa Nibs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sunfood

7.5.1 Sunfood Cocoa Nibs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cocoa Nibs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sunfood Cocoa Nibs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

