Fotis Georgiadis Helping Companies Increase Their Image and Branding

Highline Wellness Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO & Founder of the Drone Racing League (DRL) Drone Racing League Stadium Shot

Turning a reader into a researcher and brand builder as a result of reading a Fotis Georgiadis interview

What is the key to being successful,” and he told me “ 'Never stop hustling' no matter how successful you are or how much money you make never forget to be humble and hungry.” — Eugenio Garcia, CEO and founder of Cannabis Now

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant with a robust background and a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but he also brings out the personal side of the interviewee.Pulling a reader in to an interview from start to finish not only entices the reader to research further, but begins the branding process. Engaging the reader is at the heart of what Fotis Georgiadis' interviews do. A recent example of this can be seen in his interview with Chris Roth of Highline Wellness “Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.1) Your advertising must be creative: CBD companies are not allowed to do paid advertising on common platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram. If you are going to start an e-commerce company you must find creative ways to reach your audience.2) Not everyone will understand your vision: As much as perception has shifted in favor of cannabis, there are still many people that think of it as “the devil’s lettuce”. Don’t expect everyone to understand, and that’s OK.3) Uncertainty is constant: With all of the changes in regulations occurring, headlines around the legalities and regulations are a constant and you need to learn to roll with the punches and adjust on the go.4) The banking system is not your friend: Although it has improved since the farm bill passed, banks still consider CBD sales as a “high risk transaction” which means not all banks accept your business, and rates are higher than normal.5) You need to be the most educated in the room: With so many false presumptions around cannabis, it’s important to know the facts and to represent cannabis in a sophisticated, fact driven manner. If every company does a good job of educating their consumers and presenting cannabis in a good light, perception will catch up to reality.”As part of the interview process, Fotis Georgiadis likes to highlight challenges the interviewee experienced as they began a particular part of their career. In the interview with Eugenio Garcia , CEO and founder of Cannabis Now,“Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?Being one of the first outlets in the emerging cannabis media landscape has been filled with so many interesting moments, both serious and memorable. Two that stick out… many times in the early years there were times when we were literally hours away from not being able to print the magazine or make payroll due to liquidity challenges. This taught me the value of being properly capitalized and having a strong value for every cent that a company spends.In 2012 I was in a stretch limo bus waiting with Too-Short on our way to an industry event…So I asked him ….” What is the key to being successful,” and he told me “Never stop hustling” no matter how successful you are or how much money you make never forget to be humble and hungry.”The reader walks away with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the interviewee, and in this case, with a tidbit that could help get them past that final hurdle to success.Interviews can be very technical, and others, can bring an adrenaline rush as is the case with Fotis Georgiadis' interview of Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO & Founder of the Drone Racing League (DRL) “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?I’ll never forget the moment when we watched a DRL racing drone complete the first lap in our first-ever race. It was December 2015, and thanks to real estate mogul and our incredible investor, Steve Ross who owns the Miami Dolphins, we were hosting the 2016 Season’s Level 1 in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and getting ready to film it for a post-event release date in the new year. After months of innovating new technology, hand-building hundreds of high-speed racing drones from scratch, and designing a 3D, video-game inspired race course, this was our first moment to see if all of our hard work to create an entirely new sport would actually pay off. Watching the drone zip around the arena through the large scale neon-colored gates made us realize DRL was going to work.”In conclusion, I leave you with a quote that Steven Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, mentioned in his interview with Fotis Georgiadis when discussing the current state of Virtual Reality (VR) and where his company is taking it... Star Trek's Holodeck.“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.” — George Bernard ShawAbout Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several othersContactFotis GeorgiadisWebsite: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

Sandbox VR Trailer - World's First Hyper-Reality Destination



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.