Mental Health Watchdog Hosts Seminar to Educate Families on ADHD

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights, is hosting an educational seminar on ADHD for families this month at their location in downtown Clearwater, Florida.

In the USA, 274,804 babies, 370,778 toddlers and 500,948 preschoolers have been prescribed psychiatric drugs so powerful that they carry 386 international drug regulatory warnings.”
CLEARWATER, FL, USA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are approximately 7.2 million children in the United States between the ages of 0 to 17 using prescription psychiatric drugs, and almost half of them are on drugs due to being labeled with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This labeling represents a billing code that has come under increasing criticism for diagnosing normal childhood behavior as a “mental disorder”.

In response to the alarming number of children prescribed psychiatric drugs, CCHR, a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, launched an educational campaign to inform parents on psychostimulants, the dangerous side effects associated with these drugs and the potential for drug addiction. As part of the campaign, CCHR hands out hundreds of pamphlets weekly to families on this issue while also hosting monthly seminars on ADHD and the drugs normally prescribed as treatment. The seminars are held at their headquarters on 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, Florida.

Once such drug, the psychostimulant methylphenidate, also known as Ritalin, comes with such side effects as nervousness, agitation, anxiety as well as psychosis. [1] Classified as having a high potential for abuse by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), methylphenidate carries a warning from the DEA that it produces many of the same effects as cocaine and that psychotic episodes and severe psychological addiction have all been associated with methylphenidate use. [2]

Delivered by Jason Good, the public executive of a successful drug rehabilitation center, the monthly “What is ADHD?” seminar provides families with facts, parental rights and alternative solutions. During the seminar Mr. Good, also speaks of his personal experience being labeled with ADHD as a child, which began with a prescription for Ritalin and ended with illegal street drug use and narcotics addiction at the age of 15. To learn more or to reserve seats at the next seminar please call 727-442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

[1] https://www.rxlist.com/ritalin-side-effects-drug-center.htm
[2] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cchr-alerts-parents-about-new-federal-statistics-showing-rates-of-youth-overdose-deaths-on-adhd-stimulants-and-benzodiazepines-are-greater-than-on-cocaine-300507566.html

CCHR – Childhood is Not a Mental Disorder

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health.

Today in the United States approximately 7.2 million children between the ages of 0 to 17 are using prescription psychiatric drugs, and almost half of them are on drugs due to being labeled with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

