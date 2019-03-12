Style Blog The Budget Fashionista Launches Application for iOS and Android Devices

New App Gives Budget-Minded Women Easy Access to Style Trends & Advice

Much of our content is about how to wear what’s trending. Now women can have those tips on hand when they need them most — while they’re shopping and trying on clothes.” — Catherine Brock

ST. LOUIS, U.S., March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Style blog The Budget Fashionista announces the launch of The Budget Fashionista application for iOS and Android devices. The new app gives style-minded women easy access to budget-friendly advice on fashion and beauty. It’s free to download and use, and immediately available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Budget-minded shoppers can search across more than 2,000 posts on the app, and then save their favorites for quick reference later. New content is added regularly, including coverage on seasonal style trends, celebrity looks for less and fashion for women over 40. Push notifications alert users when new content is added.

“Much of our content is about how to wear what’s trending,” explains The Budget Fashionista Editor-in-Chief Catherine Brock. “Now women can have those tips on hand when they need them most — while they’re shopping and trying on clothes. Simply save the post and it’s right there for you when you open the app. You can also browse our clothing glossary, return policy guides and library of outfit ideas.”

The Budget Fashionista has been delivering budget-friendly style and beauty advice to women since 2003. Catherine Brock and The Budget Fashionista have been featured on Fox2 St. Louis, ABC7 Chicago, CBS2 Los Angeles, WGN Chicago, WCPO Cincinnati and more. To learn more, visit thebudgetfashionista.com.

Budget Fashionista is a registered trademark of Speak LLC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.